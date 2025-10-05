Activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, who were attacked and detained by Israel in international waters, returned safely to Istanbul on Saturday, receiving a warm welcome from their families, officials, and supporters at Istanbul Airport.

Among those greeting the returning activists was Sümeyye Erdoğan Bayraktar, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Women and Democracy Association (KADEM).

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Bayraktar emphasized that the Sumud flotilla represents a broader global stand against Israel’s oppression. She highlighted the peaceful nature of the activists’ journey and the international support they received.

Bayraktar noted, “Some of my friends were among the activists. We were with them day and night, and hundreds of activists from dozens of countries set out on a completely peaceful and highly significant journey. Despite extremely difficult conditions, they focused solely on their goal, without fear or doubt for even a moment."

"They demonstrated incredible courage, which we learned from the Gazans. Palestinians have shown the world what true courage is. These friends embarked on this journey to support them, to break Israel’s unlawful and unjust blockade, and perhaps to extend a hand of hope to the people of Gaza,” she stated.

Expressing her relief and happiness at the activists’ safe return, Bayraktar also praised the organization for facilitating the journey and ensuring the activists’ return.

“Our prayer is that one day we will reunite with our brothers and sisters in Gaza in the same way. Whether Turkish or non-Turkish, Muslim or non-Muslim, Türkiye has always pursued peace and the goal of helping people. We have always stood by the Palestinian cause. May God protect our state. This is such a great oppression, such an enormous injustice, and it has continued for so long that people can no longer accept it, get used to it, or normalize it," Bayraktar said.

"We must not accept it, and we must not forget it. Israel is probably very afraid, and after all the oppression they have committed, they will live in fear for their entire lives. But the Gazans, the Palestinians, will never be afraid. They will live their lives with pride and courage. We pray that we will see better days, God willing,” she added.