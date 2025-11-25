The Women and Democracy Association (KADEM) introduced its “Together Against Violence” campaign in Istanbul as part of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Nov. 25, positioning the initiative as a coordinated call for societal engagement.

Families of victims attended the event to share their stories of heartbreak and honor the memory of their loved ones, underscoring the urgent need for collective action.

KADEM Chair of the Board of Trustees, Sümeyye Erdoğan Bayraktar, emphasized in her remarks that, unlike a film set where calling “cut” ends the scene, the harsh realities of violence persist beyond any scripted moment. Reflecting on the campaign’s promotional video, she expressed a wish that life’s challenges could be as easily paused or stopped, but stressed that violence does not follow such a scripted resolution.

Highlighting of KADEM's 12 years of sustained advocacy, Bayraktar said their mission focuses on breaking the silence that hides women’s suffering, making the invisible visible, and bringing unspoken wounds into the heart of public consciousness.

While acknowledging the complexity of this work, she stressed that real transformation begins with concrete action. KADEM’s approach, she added, prioritizes healing rather than re-opening wounds, aiming to move beyond narratives of pain toward a future built on restoration, hope, and new possibilities.

Bayraktar underscored the critical need to strengthen Türkiye’s collective response mechanisms in addressing violence against women, emphasizing that societal awareness often emerges from small but influential individual actions. Recalling everyday behavioral cues that shape public perception, she noted, “When we see a queue in front of a restaurant, we think it must be a good place. Or when people start running away from somewhere, we sense danger even before we know what is happening.”

Highlighting how awareness spreads in social settings, Bayraktar said, “A few minutes ago, one friend turned around and looked carefully, but most did not notice. Later, as more people turned with seriousness, it caught everyone’s attention. When one person looks, it may not interest us, but when 10 people focus on the same thing, it inevitably attracts our attention.” She added, “Curiosity comes first, then awareness. A small action initiated by a few can suddenly mobilize an entire society.”

Sümeyye Erdoğan Bayraktar delivers a speech at the launch of KADEM’s “Together Against Violence” campaign, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 24. 2025. (Photo by Amez Ahmed)

She stressed that this precise reflex is essential in combating violence: “Without questioning who it is or where it comes from, we must listen to that inner voice saying, ‘I must help.’ We must transform one woman’s cry into the conscience of society.”

Bayraktar stated, “We have been fighting to lift the silence that hides women’s suffering, to make the invisible visible, and to carry unnoticed wounds to society’s heart.” She acknowledged the challenges but affirmed the organization’s mission: “Real transformation begins with concrete steps. We choose healing over reopening wounds. We choose to give hope, to repair, and to write a new story.”

Outlining KADEM’s operational footprint, she said, “We explain what violence is and what women can do to protect themselves. We have representatives in 56 cities. Our volunteers visit neighborhoods and homes to raise social awareness.” She described their outreach across factories, workplaces and schools, emphasizing the importance of accessible information for women.

Bayraktar also highlighted the need for robust legal implementation, noting efforts to ensure perpetrators face deterrent penalties and that laws, especially Law 6284, are applied effectively. She added, “Violence against women cannot be seen merely as a problem between men and women. Everyone who witnesses violence has a responsibility to act.”

Emphasizing gaps in public awareness, she pointed to available mechanisms: “A woman facing violence can call the 183 hotline. With the KADES app, help can reach her within five minutes.” However, she warned, “These mechanisms do not work if women do not know about them.” Calling for a coordinated national effort, she appealed directly to the media, “This awareness campaign requires your support.”

Introducing the new campaign, Bayraktar said, “With the motto ‘Together as One,’ to take responsibility and act.” She urged the public “to hear a neighbor’s cry, to tell a woman ‘You are not alone,’ and to reject language that normalizes violence.”

She announced the campaign’s emblem as the orange dot, explaining, “Orange is both KADEM’s corporate color and the U.N. color for the fight against violence against women. The orange dot will be the symbol of everyone who says, ‘I am part of this struggle.’” Wearing orange pins or sharing orange visuals on digital platforms, she said, signals a simple yet powerful message: “I am here. I will not remain silent. I will not ignore.”

Turning to families affected by violence, Bayraktar added an emotional closing remark, “Your presence reminds us how vital and essential this struggle is. Despite everything, you are here, saying ‘We stand so no other family suffers.’ For this, we extend our heartfelt gratitude.”

Sümeyye Erdoğan Bayraktar (1st L) holds hands with Şefika Gültekin, mother of Pınar Gültekin, demonstrating empathy in the fight against violence against women, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 24. 2025. (Courtesy of KADEM)

Among the families of victims who shared powerful testimonies was Beyhan Cengiz, mother of Başak Cengiz, who was brutally killed in the street by a stranger wielding a samurai sword, emphasized the critical importance of this fight for families directly affected by violence. She said, “My daughter was mercilessly murdered in public by someone she did not know, simply because she was a woman. Families like ours, who have lost their children, are the direct victims of violence against women. Our only goal and struggle is to ensure that no other family suffers the pain we have endured.”

Also attending was Sıddık Gültekin, father of Pınar Gültekin, who in 2020 was strangled, placed alive in a barrel, set on fire, and thrown into a river with concrete poured over her body in Muğla. Father Gültekin highlighted the vital role of solidarity, he expressed hope for a future where justice is accessible to all and where every individual feels safe under the law. Reflecting on the profound impact of his loss, he shared that the pain has been so intense that it has taken a physical toll on him over the years.

Kenan Imirzalıoğlu, the face of the KADEM's campaign, emphasized that violence against women remains a deeply painful and persistent issue that wounds the conscience of all who witness it. He stated that his participation is driven by the hope that their message might prevent even one act of violence or save a life, an impact he regards as profoundly meaningful and transformative.

He emphasized that when individuals collectively raise their voices and take action, with compassion, justice, and solidarity, society can begin to heal and safeguard future generations.

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Nov. 25 in Türkiye highlights the enforcement of Law No. 6284, enacted in 2012, which provides protective measures like restraining orders and shelters, while coordinating institutional efforts to support and safeguard women against violence.