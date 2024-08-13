In Gaza, where over 50,000 children are facing health issues due to acute malnutrition, the Turkish Red Crescent's (Kızılay) soup kitchen has received support from the Women and Democracy Association (KADEM). KADEM's donation to the Red Crescent’s Gaza soup kitchen helps meet the daily hot meal needs of 15,000 people, including women and children.

Due to the humanitarian crisis that has been ongoing in Gaza for 10 months, displaced conflict victims are struggling with the risk of hunger and death. In the region, where more than 1 million people, making up half the population, are fighting to survive on the brink of famine, the Turkish Red Crescent continues its soup kitchen operations in the city of Deir Belah despite all difficulties.

Since the onset of the conflict in October 2023, the Turkish Red Crescent has delivered nearly 2 million meals to Gaza’s victims with the support of donors. KADEM’s contribution will ensure that the Red Crescent’s soup kitchen in Gaza provides 15,000 meals a day for 76 days, totaling 1,140,000 meals.

Turkish Red Crescent President professor Fatma Meriç Yılmaz stated: “We are working to provide more humanitarian aid to the victims of conflict in Gaza. In addition to the difficulties caused by war and conflict, the region has been experiencing catastrophic levels of hunger for months; we know that over 50,000 children in Gaza urgently need treatment for acute malnutrition."

She continued: "We are doing everything we can to support the victims of the conflict in Gaza. We have partnered with KADEM in this regard. Our collaboration, focused on the soup kitchen, is a meaningful step not only in delivering hot meals to the people of Gaza but also in showing them that they are not alone."

"These supports also remind us of the power of humanity and solidarity; we thank KADEM board of trustees Chairperson Sümeyye Erdoğan Bayraktar and board Chairperson Saliha Okur Gümrükçüoğlu for initiating and leading this meaningful campaign,” she said.