A small kitten was found by police and customs officers in the back of a lorry, after surviving an almost week-long journey from Türkiye to Germany without food or water, officials said on Thursday.

Police officers heard loud meowing coming from the lorry during a routine check on the motorway near the southern German city of Würzburg, according to a statement from the customs office.

Customs officials inspected the vehicle, which was carrying machine parts, and discovered the exhausted kitten crouching in an empty space among the cargo.

The lorry and the kitten were first taken to the customs office in the nearby city of Schweinfurt, before the cat was transferred to a local animal shelter.

The kitten, which is around three months old, is now reportedly doing well. Once it has fully recovered and completed a short rabies quarantine period, it will be allowed to find a new home in Germany.