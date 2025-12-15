The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), in cooperation with the Sudanese Red Crescent, is providing 100 tons of humanitarian aid to help ease the crisis caused by the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

Sudan has been facing intense clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15, 2023. The fighting has led to widespread displacement and has severely affected infrastructure, the economy, education and health care services across the country.

International humanitarian organizations, including Kızılay, are working in coordination with Sudanese authorities to reach families in need and deliver emergency assistance.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) on Sunday, Sudanese Red Crescent Secretary-General Ahmed al-Tayyib Suleiman described the scale of the humanitarian crisis and the organization’s response since the start of the conflict.

Suleiman said the Sudanese Red Crescent has played a leading role from the first day of displacement, responding to the urgent needs of affected and displaced people. He noted that the organization has focused on providing emergency protection, shelter, food assistance, basic health services and other essential support.

He said the Sudanese Red Crescent is operating in many areas where access is limited, adding that in some regions it is the only organization delivering humanitarian services on the ground.

Suleiman said the Sudanese Red Crescent has 18 branches across all 18 states of the country and is working with approximately 800,000 active volunteers. These volunteers have been mobilized to provide humanitarian and emergency services to affected populations.

He also highlighted the challenges faced by humanitarian workers, particularly security risks. Suleiman said 33 volunteers have lost their lives while carrying out their duties in camps or at association facilities since the conflict began.

“At the beginning of the events, the Sudanese Red Crescent, in cooperation with members of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), launched a humanitarian appeal worth around $80 million,” Suleiman said. “Although only about 30% of this appeal has been met, the association has continued to provide humanitarian services.”

Suleiman said Kızılay has been among the organizations providing significant support during this period. On behalf of the Sudanese Red Crescent’s general secretariat, volunteers and the Sudanese people, he expressed thanks to the Turkish public for the assistance provided through Kızılay.

He said additional support from Kızılay is expected as Ramadan approaches, noting the organization’s experience in humanitarian aid during the month.

Suleiman also said he met Türkiye’s ambassador to Khartoum, Fatih Yıldız, who conveyed that Türkiye would mobilize its institutions and organizations to support the Sudanese people and those affected by the conflict.

Providing information on the current situation of the Sudanese Red Crescent, Suleiman said the organization is in the process of relocating its office from Port Sudan to Khartoum. He said the association has lost almost all of its fixed and movable assets during the conflict.

According to Suleiman, the main headquarters in Khartoum was completely looted, warehouses and strategic stockpiles were destroyed, and around 70 vehicles were stolen. As a result, he said nearly all Sudanese Red Crescent offices are in need of urgent support.

Suleiman called on the international community to assist in ensuring the organization can continue its humanitarian mission.

Faruk Aksoy, head of Kızılay’s Sudan team, also spoke to AA about the organization’s activities in the country.

Aksoy said Kızılay delivered 2,111 tons of humanitarian aid to Sudan in 2024 through two aid ships sent as part of its relief operations.

Referring to the deepening humanitarian crisis following the RSF’s entry into el-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, on Oct. 26, Aksoy said Kızılay responded quickly by deploying a team to Port Sudan.

He said that four days after the team arrived, food parcels were distributed to 500 families at the al-Affad refugee camp in Ed-Debba, in the Northern State. In addition, 655 units of baby formula were delivered to families in need.

Aksoy said Kızılay teams also observed the conditions faced by families displaced from el-Fasher, including those who traveled on foot, families injured in attacks and individuals caring for children after losing relatives.

He said Kızılay distributed 1,000 blankets to 500 families in Port Sudan and delivered 1,500 food parcels to displaced families from El Fasher and Kordofan at the Nahda camp in Atbara, in the River Nile state.

Aksoy said further distributions are planned in the coming days, including 1,500 food parcels in Khartoum, 1,000 in el-Obeid and 1,000 in Kosti, adding that Kızılay teams will take part in distributions in Khartoum.

He said that following ongoing operations and upcoming distributions in additional states, Kızılay will have delivered a total of 100 tons of food aid to families in need across Sudan.

Aksoy also noted logistical difficulties due to damaged roads, saying that transporting teams and aid supplies can sometimes take several days. He said all activities are carried out in close cooperation with the Sudanese Red Crescent, whose volunteers continue to operate across the country.

Aksoy said Sudan is facing the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with more than 25 million people in need of assistance and over 10 million displaced. “Kızılay will continue to provide support to the people of Sudan,” he said, adding that increased international assistance is needed to address the scale of the crisis.