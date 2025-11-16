As Sudan faces intensifying conflict and one of the most severe humanitarian emergencies in recent history, the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) is proactively delivering essential relief to tens of thousands displaced by the Rapid Support Forces’ (RSF) seizure of el-Fasher, the capital of West Darfur state, on Oct. 26.

Kızılay’s Sudan team, led by Faruk Aksoy, has been operating in close collaboration with the Sudanese Red Crescent to address urgent needs in ed-Debbe city, northern Sudan, where over 185 displacement camps shelter families fleeing violence.

Since the RSF’s aggressive territorial gains have caused widespread displacement and restricted access for humanitarian actors, Kızılay’s presence on the ground is vital.

To date, Kızılay has distributed 500 food parcels and 655 infant nutrition kits at the el-Affad refugee camp in ed-Debbe, targeting vulnerable populations including infants and mothers.

This effort forms part of a larger, sustained aid campaign designed to mitigate the rapidly worsening food insecurity and deprivation impacting displaced communities.

Aksoy emphasized that Kızılay will continue scaling its operations through a dedicated fundraising campaign focused on Sudan, ensuring critical aid reaches families enduring displacement, malnutrition and insecurity.