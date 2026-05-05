The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) and the Korean Red Cross have launched a joint humanitarian program to support Syrians under temporary protection and vulnerable host communities in Türkiye, officials said Tuesday.

The initiative, implemented by Kızılay with coordination from the Korean Red Cross and funding from the Republic of Korea, will focus on protection services, mental health and psychosocial support, and strengthening social cohesion.

Officials from both countries and partner humanitarian organizations attended a launch meeting in Ankara, including Kızılay President Fatma Meriç Yılmaz and South Korea’s ambassador to Türkiye, Suk-jong Boo. Representatives from the Korean Red Cross, British Red Cross and German Red Cross were also present.

During the ceremony, the parties signed a joint statement of intent aimed at deepening humanitarian cooperation.

The program includes activities to enhance psychosocial resilience among children and young people, expand support for individuals with special needs, and promote social cohesion at the community level. It also includes joint trainings, field experience sharing and institutional capacity-building between the two organizations.

Yılmaz said the initiative reflects growing humanitarian ties between Türkiye and South Korea.

“As Türkiye and the Republic of Korea approach the 70th anniversary of their friendship, it is valuable to see our cooperation in the humanitarian field deepen,” she said. She added that the project, named “MIRAE,” meaning “future” in Korean, aims to address current needs while investing in long-term resilience.

Boo highlighted the historical solidarity between the two countries, noting that Türkiye supported South Korea during times of need.

“Today, we aim to give back to the international community,” he said. “With the Kızılay’s expertise, this project will mark an important step in our cooperation.”

The program also aligns with broader efforts to support the voluntary, safe and dignified return of Syrians, in line with international humanitarian principles.

Authorities say more than 1.3 million Syrians have voluntarily returned from Türkiye to their country in recent years. Return processes are coordinated by national institutions and supported by international organizations to ensure they remain voluntary and respect human dignity.

Meanwhile Kızılay continues to provide humanitarian assistance both in Türkiye and northern Syria, including support for shelter, livelihoods, basic services and social programs aimed at improving living conditions and facilitating sustainable reintegration.