The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) announced that 165 trucks carrying nearly 3,000 tons of food aid have begun entering Gaza through the Rafah Border Crossing to support Palestinians struggling with famine.

According to a statement from the organization, despite all difficulties in Gaza, Kızılay is working to alleviate humanitarian suffering. After Israeli forces temporarily allowed humanitarian aid to pass, the trucks started crossing into the region.

The aid, consisting of approximately 3,000 tons of food, is sufficient to meet the food needs of 50,000 people for one month. Working in cooperation with the Egyptian Red Crescent, Kızılay teams continue efforts to ensure the aid reaches the people of Gaza as quickly as possible.

Since the first days of the conflict, Kızılay has been operating a soup kitchen in Gaza, providing daily hot meals to those in need. They are also coordinating with the Jordanian Red Crescent to deliver aid through Jordan.

In the statement, Fatma Meriç Yılmaz, president of Kızılay, condemned the attack by Israeli forces on the Palestinian Red Crescent headquarters in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza yesterday.

Yılmaz emphasized the need for a lasting cease-fire in Gaza and said, “It is deeply distressing that Palestinian Red Crescent workers, who risk their lives to deliver aid in Gaza, are being targeted. Unfortunately, one aid worker has died and two others were seriously injured."

She added: "We strongly condemn this attack on our sister organization, the Palestinian Red Crescent. Since Oct. 6, the number of humanitarian workers killed in Gaza has reached 480. Aid workers are not targets, and these attacks violate not only international law but basic humanity. As Kızılay, we reiterate our call for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza and protection for civilians and aid workers.”