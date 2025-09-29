A mother and her newborn in southern Türkiye survived a life-threatening complication after a transfusion involving one of the world’s rarest blood types, known as “golden blood.” The operation, coordinated across borders with units sent from Spain, marked the first case of its kind in Türkiye.

Naide Soylu, 30, from Gaziantep province, discovered during her third pregnancy that she carried Rh-null, the rarest blood type in the world, found in only 1 in 6 million people. When complications emerged in her seventh month, doctors warned that without a matching transfusion, neither she nor her baby might survive.

“On that day, my entire family gave blood, my parents, siblings, even my children, but none of it matched. That’s when I began to be truly afraid,” Soylu recalled.

Through the International Rare Donor Panel, three compatible units were located in Spain: two frozen and one from a registered donor. Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) quickly stepped in, arranging an urgent transfer under strict cold-chain conditions. The shipment departed from Spain on Sept. 3, arrived in Istanbul and was transported to Gaziantep in the early hours of Sept. 4.

Because thawed units remain viable for only 72 hours, every step became a race against time. The first unit stabilized Soylu, allowing her to deliver her child safely. The second unit was administered that same afternoon and the third followed the next morning.

“I was terrified I might give birth but never hold my child. When the news came that the blood was found in Spain, I felt reborn. The transfusion saved me, and I understood how vital even a single drop of blood can be,” she said.

Her husband, Ahmet Soylu, described the ordeal as overwhelming: “I had never heard of golden blood. Hearing the doctors say my wife might not survive was terrifying. The moment we learned the blood was on the way, we finally felt hope. Both mother and child are now safe.”

Doctors stressed the significance of the case. “This blood type can donate to anyone but can only receive from itself. Without it, both mother and baby were at serious risk. Fortunately, the matching units arrived just in time and the surgery was carried out safely,” said Dr. Vahap Okan, who oversaw the delivery.

Nazlı Sözmen, R&D Manager of Blood Services at Kızılay, highlighted the institution’s pivotal role: “This was the first time such a transfusion was carried out in Türkiye. Timing was critical because once thawed, blood has only 72 hours to be used. Kızılay ensured the transfer was completed without delay.”

For Soylu, the experience became life-changing: “It felt like a gift, a second chance. From now on, I will be more careful, as I know how rare my blood type is. And I have truly understood the importance of blood donation, even one drop can save a life.”

The case has drawn international attention not only to the rarity of Rh-null but also to the strength of cooperation. Kızılay’s rapid intervention, together with international donor networks, made survival possible for a mother and her child in Türkiye.

Rh-null red blood cells lack all Rh antigens, which means they can be transfused to anyone with rare Rh antibodies but can only receive blood from other Rh-null donors. Fewer than 50 people worldwide are known to carry this blood type.