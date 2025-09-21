The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) will provide medicines, medical supplies and operational expense support for the Al Emel and Al Mawasi hospitals operated by the Palestinian Red Crescent.

According to a statement from Kızılay, the organization continues its efforts to alleviate human suffering in Gaza, where a severe humanitarian crisis has persisted for nearly two years.

Since day one, Kızılay has been providing humanitarian aid to Gaza, primarily in the form of food, and continues to work in solidarity with the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Within this scope, Kızılay will support the Al Emel and Al Mawasi hospitals, which are operated by the Palestinian Red Crescent and serve far beyond their capacity.

Starting in October, Kızılay will cover medicines, medical supplies, as well as hospital, personnel, and operational expenses for these two hospitals for six months.

This support from Kızılay will enable more than 150,000 people in Gaza to access health care services.

Meanwhile, professor Dr. Fatma Meriç Yılmaz, president of Kızılay, who has repeatedly called on the international community to ensure an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, visited Palestine last week.

During her visit, Yılmaz received information from the Palestinian Red Crescent in the West Bank about the challenges faced there, stating: “As a result of our contacts in the region, in addition to our continuously operating soup kitchen and food aid in Gaza, we will now also support health capacity. The Turkish people have never stood by in the face of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. We continue to work with all our strength to deliver the aid entrusted to us. And at every opportunity, we reiterate our urgent call for a cease-fire to end the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza.”

Despite the clear prohibition under international humanitarian law against using hunger as a weapon, humanitarian aid access to Gaza has been restricted since March.

According to the latest reports, at least 100 children in the region have died from malnutrition, and one in every five children requires treatment due to acute malnutrition.

The United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territories has declared that Israel has committed acts of genocide in Gaza and called on all countries to take action to stop it.