The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) officially launched the Strategic Stockpile Center in Mersin on Wednesday, a new logistics hub designed to accelerate the delivery of humanitarian aid to crisis zones globally.

During the opening ceremony of the Strategic Stockpile Center in Mersin, Kızılay President Fatma Meriç Yılmaz explained that the center will play a critical role in responding swiftly to humanitarian crises, whether natural disasters, famine, conflicts, or earthquakes, in regions such as Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Yılmaz said, “This Strategic Stockpile Center will serve as a depot that can quickly mobilize to ensure food security in any humanitarian crisis.” She highlighted the longstanding partnership with the WFP, noting that “the cooperation between Kızılay and WFP has been ongoing in many geographies and countries and today’s opening signals a new step in this collaboration.”

She also underlined the legacy and operational strength of the Kızılay, saying, “When we say Kızılay, we think of our 157-year-old organization, but we also have subsidiaries created to accelerate and strengthen our humanitarian aid practices. One of these is Kızılay Lojistik, which ensures fast receipt, proper storage and swift delivery of materials from our warehouses during disasters.”

On Türkiye’s strategic advantage, Yılmaz emphasized, “Türkiye’s location is very important because it is geographically accessible to all these regions we mentioned. Procurement is also easier and more feasible here.” She added that the center currently stores “7,000 tons of materials ready to be dispatched immediately when necessary,” further highlighting the facility’s capacity.

Closing her remarks, Yılmaz reaffirmed the core mission: “Above all, it is most important to deliver humanitarian aid to people faster. In all our hearts, the foundation is to provide faster, more accurate and more aid. I believe this Strategic Stockpile Center will serve humanity in a more professional, cost-effective way and be able to deliver aid faster to all locations.”

A logistics team member stands inside the Strategic Stockpile Center, Mersin, Türkiye, Nov. 12, 2025. (AA Photo)

Stephen Cahill, United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) country director, spoke to Daily Sabah about the longstanding partnership with Kızılay. He stated: “Our partnership with Kızılay dates back over 10 years. It actually started during the Syrian crisis, when Türkiye experienced a significant influx of approximately 3.5 million Syrian refugees. From that point, we began working closely with Kızılay, and the relationship has progressively deepened. Today, our collaboration extends beyond Türkiye to multiple countries worldwide. We are truly excited to elevate this partnership to new heights and build upon the foundation we've established.”

Addressing the humanitarian situation, Cahill explained: “Since the cease-fire, the situation has improved, though it remains far from ideal. To adequately support the population, around 600 trucks need to cross into Gaza daily to provide sufficient food supplies. Our assistance is not limited to food; we also support partners with essential health items, WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) products and shelter materials. While the cease-fire is a positive milestone, our goal is to see it become permanent.”

On WFP’s operations in Sudan, he described the challenges, saying: “Sudan represents one of our largest and most complex operations. We operate through multiple corridors, including Chad, Cameroon, Port Sudan and the Red Sea. The environment is extremely difficult and dangerous – not only for our staff but for the affected populations as well. Recent developments in areas like al-Fashr have heightened concerns for organizations like the WFP. We urgently need political stakeholders to engage constructively and establish a cease-fire, or at least a non-conflict situation, to facilitate humanitarian access.”

Cahill praised Türkiye’s generosity, stating: “Türkiye’s generosity is truly remarkable. Hosting over 3 million Syrians for more than a decade demonstrates a deep commitment to humanitarian values. Having spent two years here, I can personally attest to the palpable generosity of the Turkish people, an empathy extended to both those who have and those who have not. Kızılay exemplifies this spirit, with 400,000 volunteers dedicating their time without compensation because they feel a strong personal connection to the cause.”

He concluded, “In today’s world, such humanity is essential; it’s what sustains us. Türkiye sets an exemplary standard for other nations to emulate, not only in their own territories but globally as well.”

The Strategic Stockpile Center, located in Mersin near the Mersin Port, is a specialized logistics facility designed to store and pre-position essential humanitarian aid supplies, such as food, medical items, shelter materials and hygiene products, ready for rapid deployment to regions experiencing crises.