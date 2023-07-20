Marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War cease-fire and celebrating the strong bond between South Korea and Türkiye, the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) and Asiana Airlines have joined hands to organize the Korea Friendship and Culture Tour. This special event aims to reinforce the friendship and bond between the two nations while commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Korea.

The Korea Friendship and Culture Tour promises an immersive experience that showcases the rich cultural heritage and modern wonders of Korea. Participants will have the opportunity to explore a diverse array of attractions that offer a deep understanding of the two countries shared history and cultural ties.

From engaging in Korean food workshops to embarking on a boat trip in the vibrant city of Busan, the tour will take visitors on a journey filled with vibrant street graffiti, sculptures and colorful houses in the characteristic Gamcheon Village, which was restored in 2009. Participants will also have a chance to view the breathtaking panoramic cityscape of Busan from the skies with the thrilling X Sky experience besides indulging in retail therapy on Korea's famous shopping streets, fostering a greater understanding of each other's cultures.

The tour's itinerary includes a pleasant train journey through Gyeongju-si, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with visits to historical and cultural landmarks such as the Haedong Yonggungsa Temple and Korean Folk Village, offering unique insights into the nation's beauty and traditions. Adding further significance to the trip, participants will have the opportunity to pay homage to fallen Turkish soldiers at the Turkish Martyrdom in the United Nations Memorial Park in Busan and the Turkish Heroic Soldiers' Monument in Yongin-Seoul.

Notably, the program will also delve into the aftermath of the Korean War, taking visitors to explore the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) region that has separated North and South Korea since the war. This segment of the tour offers a poignant reminder of the historical events that shaped the region and fosters a deeper appreciation of peace and reconciliation.

The inaugural tour, held at the end of last June, saw the participation of 18 visitors, including 10 relatives of Korean veterans. The event attracted the famous influencer Chaby Han, renowned for his work in Türkiye and known for his appearances in the "Ayla" movie, "Elin Son" and "Survivor" programs. Han captured the memorable moments of the tour through videos, sharing them with his extensive network of fans.

In addition to showcasing Korean culture, art and historical landmarks, the tour also pays tribute to the sacrifices made during the Korean War. A special wreath laying and commemoration ceremony was held at the United Nations Cemetery in Busan, organized by Korean Government Authorities, as a heartfelt gesture of gratitude to Korean veterans and martyrs on June 25.

Hyuncho Cho, director of the Istanbul Office of the Korea Tourism Organization, expressed his delight in organizing such an event, stating, "We are very happy to lead tour organizations and the Korea Friendship and Culture event to strengthen the bond between the two countries and express our gratitude."