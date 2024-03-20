In collaboration with Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) and Turkuvaz Media Group's Lacivert, a literary magazine, an international cultural event took center stage in Poland's capital, Warsaw, on Saturday, March 16.

The event featured a number of esteemed academics spanning various disciplines, from literature to history, psychology to music.

Notable speakers included writer Savaş Barkçin, clinical psychologist Beyhan Budak, Daily Sabah Editor-in-Chief İbrahim Altay, and Lacivert magazine editor-in-chief, poet Mustafa Akar.

Over 400 attendees, including Turkish residents, Erasmus program students and Polish enthusiasts of Turkish culture, gathered at the Warsaw Bellotto Hotel to partake in the enriching discourse.

Among the distinguished guests were Türkiye's Ambassador to Warsaw Rauf Alp Denktaş and Warsaw Yunus Emre Institute Coordinator Abdussamed Bilgili, lending their support to the event, which aimed to celebrate Türkiye's rich cultural heritage under the banner of "Turkish Unites."

The event commenced with an insightful presentation by Akar, delving into the theme of preserving humanity in the modern era, inspired by the poetry of Yunus Emre, and elucidating the mission of the Overseas Meetings program.

Altay followed with a thought-provoking discourse on the implications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in contemporary life.

Barkçin provided an illuminating exploration of Turkish music's roots, spotlighting the life of Polish Muslim musician Ali Ufki Bey through the lens of Chopin, whose legacy remains intertwined with Poland.

Meanwhile, Budak offered a captivating presentation on self-care practices, shedding light on the ailments that impact our daily lives.

The Overseas Meetings program, in collaboration with Lacivert Magazine and Yunus Emre Institute, has previously convened in numerous cities across Hungary, Kosovo, Germany, Italy, Malta and France, with plans to expand the initiative to new countries and cities in the future.