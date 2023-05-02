Nature enthusiasts and photographers who embarked on a two-hour hike to witness the rare spectacle of the "upside-down" tulips that grow on the top of the 1,800-meter (5,905-foot) mountain in Türkiye's eastern Muş were delighted to capture photos of the distinctive flower, also known as "crown imperial" or "Kaiser's crown."

The unique, indigenous flower blooms and lingers for around 15 days. It is a harbinger of spring in the region, where snow usually clings to the ground through April and the beginning of May.

A general view of a field covered in "upside-down" tulips, Van, eastern Türkiye, April 24, 2023. (DHA Photo)

The photographers who climbed the mountain were treated to a visual feast of tulip fields, according to reports from Ihlas News Agency (IHA) on Tuesday.

Traveling to Muş from different cities and parts of Anatolia just to catch a glimpse of the rare blossoms, the visitors had to refrain from touching the bulbous, predominantly orange tulips since picking a rare, endangered plant species is subject to an administrative fine of TL 244,315 (around $12,550). The fine is imposed if the plant is destroyed, a flower is picked or bulbs are gathered or traded.

Photographer Murathan Bayarak, who came to Muş to photograph the "upside-down" tulips, stated it was his first visit to Muş, noting that "the view is extraordinary." Adding that the locals are hospitable people, Bayarak said they would visit again with different groups of photographers.

Yasemin Ayyıldız, hailing from northeastern Trabzon, noted that she visited Muş as part of her tour of eastern Anatolia. After visiting Ardahan, Kars and Van, Ayyıldız noted that she arrived in Muş to see the rare flowers.

"It was worth the effort. I was not expecting such a spectacular view. We are accustomed to seeing the usual tulips, but these are different, with unique beauty. We were very delighted to have the opportunity to visit this place," she said.

Yasemin Ayyıldız is photographed near one of the "upside-down" tulips, Muş, eastern Türkiye, May 2, 2023. (DHA Photo)

The plant bears lance-shaped, glossy leaves and is native to a wide stretch from the Anatolian plateau of Türkiye, Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Northern India and the Himalayan foothills. The habitat of the endemic plant in Türkiye, however, is high-altitude regions in the eastern provinces such Muş, Elazığ and Van.