Eight people were killed and three others injured after a family dispute escalated into a gunfight in Türkiye's southeastern Dıyarbakır Thursday morning.

According to the local media reports, the fight in the village of Serçeler of Dıyarbakır's Bismil district over a piece of land fiercely escalated to the use of weapons.

A large number of gendarmerie forces and ambulances were immediately dispatched to the scene amid extensive security measures, while the injured were transferred to the nearby hospitals in the city.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Dıyarbakır Governor Ali Ihsan Su confirmed that the land-related fight between the two families concluded in the loss of eight lives.

"Unfortunately, eight of our citizens lost their lives and three of our citizens were injured in the fight that broke out between two families due to a 200-decare piece of land. Our injured citizens were taken to the hospital by the medical teams sent to the region. (Our) gendarmerie teams took the necessary precautions in the region," he noted.