The Presidential Decree on the protection of the rights of people who have changed their place of residence due to the earthquakes within the scope of the state of emergency (OHAL) was published in Türkiye's Official Gazette Friday.

Regulations pertaining to the protection of the rights of persons who relocated as a result of the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes was made and signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Accordingly, in places that are considered disaster areas affecting general life due to the earthquakes that took place on Feb. 6, if the citizens have changed their place of residence as of this date, the rights granted to them in accordance with the laws, other legislation and administrative acts due to the earthquake, will not be lost.

At least 46,104 people lost their lives in the provinces of Kahramanmaraş, Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Adıyaman, Osmaniye, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya and Elazığ following the pair of devastating earthquakes last month. A three-month state of emergency has been declared in the 10 provinces hit worst by earthquakes as of Feb. 7, 2023.

According to the authorities, around 3.32 million earthquake survivors have been evacuated from the region to other provinces.