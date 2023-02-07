The national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) has flown thousands of volunteers to the cities in southeastern Türkiye that were struck by devastating earthquakes on Monday and has fixed prices to enable the repatriation of citizens from the region.

The footage released on Tuesday showed thousands of volunteers flocking to Istanbul Airport eager to engage in the assistance and rescue efforts after quakes centered in Kahramanmaraş affected 10 provinces and hit neighboring Syria.

The quakes toppled thousands of buildings, including many apartment blocks, wrecked hospitals and left thousands injured or homeless.

“About 11,780 of our volunteer citizens who came to our airports to go to the earthquake zone following the invitation of AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Authority), were taken to Adana, Gaziantep, Adiyaman and Urfa with a total of 80 flights this morning until 7 a.m.” Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi said on Tuesday.

Severe weather conditions have made it difficult to bring aid to the affected regions and conduct rescue operations.

Pointing out that there could be disruptions in transfers to the region due to density of flights, Ekşi stressed flights to the earthquake zone would continue without interruption.

The carrier has also been engaged in the transportation of humanitarian aid, in addition to search and rescue teams in coordination with AFAD.

The company meanwhile announced it was fixing ticket prices at TL 100 ($5.3) for seats on flights returning to Istanbul from Adana, Diyarbakır, Şanlıurfa, Elazığ, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaraş, Adıyaman and Malatya. The practice will last through Feb. 13, it said.

Some 80 planes that carried aid to the cities were opened to the citizens as of Tuesday morning, the company said, urging passengers to book their flights over a mobile app or website to enable easier coordination.

The death toll from the earthquakes rose to 3,432 as of Tuesday noon, officials said, bringing the total, including those killed in Syria, to more than 5,000.