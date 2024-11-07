The trial of the four suspects arrested in relation to the murder of 8-year-old Narin Güran in Diyarbakır, southeastern Türkiye, has begun, with aggravated life imprisonment being sought for them.

The first hearing of the case, which is being seen at the Diyarbakır 8th High Criminal Court, took place with the detained suspects being brought to the Diyarbakır courthouse under heavy security measures by prison transfer vehicles from the Diyarbakır Correctional Institutions Campus. Police barriers were placed in front of the courthouse as part of the security measures. Attendees were searched at two separate points before being allowed into the courtroom.

During the hearing, the detained suspects, including Narin's uncle Salim, mother Yüksel and brother Enes Güran, as well as Nevzat Bahtiyar, who had confessed during the investigation that he hid Narin’s lifeless body in the Eğertutmaz Stream, and their lawyers were present.

The trial, which began with identifying the suspects, is being recorded on video. Narin’s father, Arif Güran, attended as the “complainant,” while 26 individuals, including the detained suspects, were present as “witnesses.” Lawyers from the Ministry of Family and Social Services and the Diyarbakır Bar Association also attended the trial as "complainant institutions."

Before the trial, the Turkish Bar Association (TBB) requested to join the case. Subsequently, the lawyers from the Ministry of Family and Social Services and the Diyarbakır Bar Association were given the floor.

During the hearing, suspect Nevzat Bahtiyar was detained and made his defense first. During his defense, Narin’s father, Arif Güran, broke down in tears and had to be escorted out of the courtroom to calm down. While defending himself, Arif Güran said, "I leave you to God."

The trial was attended by Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Diyarbakır MP Suna Kepolu Ataman, Republican People’s Party (CHP) Istanbul MP Türkan Elçi, CHP Diyarbakır MP Sezgin Tanrıkulu, Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) MPs Meral Danış Beştaş and Ceylan Akça Cupolo, Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) Istanbul MP Elif Esen, Free Cause Party (HÜDA PAR) Mersin MP Faruk Dinç, CHP Women's Branch Chair Asu Kaya, Turkish Bar Association President Erinç Sağkan, baro presidents from various regions, Diyarbakır Metropolitan Mayor Ayşe Serra Bucak Küçük and artist Gülben Ergen.

Narin Güran, who went missing in the Tavşantepe neighborhood of Bağlar district on Aug. 21, was found dead on Sept. 8 in the Eğertutmaz Stream.

As part of the investigation led by the Diyarbakır Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, 12 individuals, including uncle Salim, mother Yüksel, brother Enes Güran and neighbor Nevzat Bahtiyar, were arrested out of 23 suspects.

The investigation into Salim, Yüksel, Enes Güran and Nevzat Bahtiyar has been completed. An indictment seeking aggravated life imprisonment for the four suspects for “deliberate murder of a child in participation” was accepted by the Diyarbakır 8th High Criminal Court on Oct. 23.