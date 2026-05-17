As Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, approaches, activity is intensifying at live animal markets in Şanlıurfa, one of the leading livestock breeding centers in southeastern Türkiye, with breeders reporting the strongest demand seen in recent years.

Breeders from Şanlıurfa and neighboring provinces have started bringing animals they have raised for months to the live animal market in the city’s central Eyyübiye district, where sacrificial animals are being sold and prepared for shipment across the country.

Animals from the market are being transported to major cities, including Istanbul, Ankara, Bursa and Adana, as well as other western provinces, ahead of the Islamic holiday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) on Sunday, Izzet Çiftçi, head of the Şanlıurfa Live Animal Market Association, said the market is among the largest livestock trading hubs in Türkiye, particularly for small livestock.

“Şanlıurfa is a market where between 1 million and 1.5 million small livestock animals and around 500,000 cattle are shipped annually,” Çiftçi said.

He noted that animals arriving from eastern provinces are first collected in Şanlıurfa before being distributed to western metropolitan areas, adding that there are currently no supply shortages in livestock.

Çiftçi said demand this year has reached its highest level in the past five years, with shipments continuing around the clock.

“Our activity and demand are very high. We are seeing the strongest demand of the last five years,” he said. “Shipments of both small and large livestock continue 24 hours a day. We mainly send animals to Istanbul, Ankara, Bursa, Adana and the Aegean region.”

He also said abundant rainfall this year has improved conditions for livestock breeders by easing concerns over animal feed supply.

“This year will be a recovery year. We do not expect problems in feed supply,” he added.

Breeder Lütfü Aytaç, who has worked in livestock farming for nearly 35 years, said sales have already increased by around 20% to 30% as Eid al-Adha nears.

Another breeder, Abdullah Oba, said rainfall has contributed to renewed momentum in the sector. “There is a revival in livestock farming this year. Compared to previous years, business is going well,” Oba said.