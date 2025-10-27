A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the Sındırgı district of Balıkesir at 10:48 p.m. Monday, according to Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake occurred at a depth of 5.99 kilometers and was felt across Istanbul and several surrounding provinces. Emergency teams were dispatched to the region, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

Three buildings collapsed after the earthquake struck the Sındırgı district of Balıkesir, AFAD said. The quake was felt strongly in Istanbul, Yalova and several nearby provinces.

According to initial reports, two of the collapsed buildings were located on Akhisar Street and one in Cumhuriyet Square. The two-story building in Cumhuriyet Square housed three shops on the ground floor, while the upper floors were used as storage.

Authorities said the two four-story buildings on Akhisar Street had already been vacated and sealed after sustaining structural damage during a previous 6.1-magnitude quake on Aug. 10, and were awaiting demolition.

In Yalova, residents rushed into the streets in panic as the tremors were felt across the city. Many people remained outdoors, using blankets to stay warm. No injuries or major damage were reported in the province.

Following the main quake at 10:48 p.m., AFAD recorded a series of aftershocks – including magnitudes 4.2 at 10:50 p.m., 4.0 at 10:51 p.m., and another 4.0 at 11:04 p.m. – that rattled the region.

Authorities said teams are assessing damage and potential risks, as some already-vacant and previously damaged buildings were reported to have collapsed during the tremors.