Ahmet Özdemir, a 41-year-old resident of Bayraklı village in Izmir, is on a mission to preserve and promote agricultural diversity in Türkiye. With a background in textile technology, Özdemir's passion for soil and seeds led him to create a greenhouse where he cultivates heirloom seeds. His goal is to share these seeds with people across the country, free of charge, to support the local seed movement and enrich the soil with local diversity.

"Growing up in a village environment, I was exposed to farming from a young age, learning the intricacies of ecological farming from my grandparents. I began my journey with seeds by inheriting heirloom seeds from my grandparents and eventually began selling them in Izmir markets. For the past 10 years, I have been actively involved in the local seed movement, where people exchange seeds and work to multiply them," Özdemir said.

Özdemir's initiative involves using social media posts to share the seeds he produces through his greenhouse. Interested individuals comment on his posts, requesting seeds and providing their contact information. Özdemir then sends the seed packages free of charge to people all over Türkiye using a contracted cargo company.

Speaking about his motivation, Özdemir said: “Our geography is very rich, and we have a lot of local diversity. I am trying to bring this wealth to everyone in Türkiye.

"I believe that the nutritional values of local seed vegetables and fruits are priceless and indispensable," said Özdemir, emphasizing the importance of preserving agricultural diversity for future generations.

Ahmet Özdemir presents vegetables and fruits grown with heirloom seeds, Izmir, Türkiye, Feb. 21, 2024. (IHA Photo)

Describing his range of products, Özdemir stated: “I offer tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, melons, watermelons, zucchinis, gourds, and especially medicinal aromatic plants such as basil and thyme, and various greens like lettuce, arugula, parsley and watercress. Cabbage and cauliflower seeds are also popular, particularly in winter. Unfortunately, the market often limits us to just a few types of fruits and vegetables. However, if we explore and inquire, we can find local producers and farmers across Türkiye who grow a diverse range of crops. By purchasing their produce, especially melons and watermelons, we can also obtain seeds of local varieties, contributing to the preservation of biodiversity.”

Özdemir added that he is an avid traveler who enjoys studying agricultural practices and crops in different regions. He mentioned acquiring many seeds from old-time producers he encountered in markets, saying: “There's a saying: 'What you give, you get back.' By sharing seeds with others, my own collection of seeds has grown. Many villagers trust me with their seeds.”

Discussing his seed collection, Özdemir explained: “I have a dedicated room in my house for storing seeds, which I have to refresh every three to four years to maintain their viability. Currently, I'm working with around 100 different varieties, compared to last year's 100. My inventory includes approximately 550-600 types of tomatoes, 400-450 types of peppers, about 250 types of eggplants, and around 100 varieties of melons, watermelons, and zucchinis. To preserve them, I store the seeds in small jars with natural products like wood ash, kindling and basil to prevent spoilage or infestation.”

Özdemir emphasized the unique taste of local seeds, contrasting them with hybrid seeds. “People often ask about the difference in taste between hybrid and heirloom seeds. While the younger generation may prefer the products of hybrid seeds, the taste and nutritional value of heirloom seeds, like local tomatoes, are truly unmatched. Local seeds may have a shorter shelf life, but once harvested, they begin to ripen naturally,” he noted.