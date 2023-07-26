Environmentalists have raised serious concerns about the mounting pollution caused by discarded cigarette butts on beaches in the south Mediterranean region, particularly in Antalya. Cigarette butts, hidden among pebbles and sand, have turned into a growing threat to marine life as they eventually enter the ocean.

Notably, Konyaaltı Beach, a popular vacation destination for local and foreign tourists, has witnessed an alarming density of cigarette butts. Professor Mehmet Gökoğlu, the Faculty of Fisheries at Akdeniz University (AU), expressed distress over the situation.

Members of the Akdeniz University (AU) Underwater Society conducted dives to study the seabed and discovered a startling accumulation of cigarette butts in shallow areas. The sight left the students astonished.

"It's disheartening to witness the lack of environmental consciousness among beach-goers, especially during the bustling summer months," remarked Gökoğlu. "Tourists often leave behind plastic-packaged food, soft drink cans, seeds, mussel shells, cigarette butts and other trash on the beach. Unfortunately, these items gradually get into the sea through wind and tides, leading to plastic and waste pollution in the marine environment."

Gökoğlu further revealed that hundreds of cigarette butts were collected from one square meter on the beach. The sight of cigarette butts resembling cotton heaps scattered on the seabed was even more alarming. Cigarette butts, in addition to nicotine, contain various chemicals that pollute seawater and pose a significant threat to marine life. The visual pollution caused by the accumulation of waste on the seabed, including microplastics, has a direct impact on sea creatures. Ultimately, this pollution can also be transferred to humans through seafood consumption.

"The severity of the issue cannot be understated," emphasized Gökoğlu. "Numerous studies have highlighted the detrimental effects of cigarette butts on ecosystems. Not only do they hinder plant growth, but they also contribute to nearly half of the forest fires in Türkiye. Additionally, cigarette butts make up almost 40% of the accumulated garbage. Expert research warns of their role in deforestation, water and soil damage, as well as acidification – all of which pose serious risks to our natural environment."

The situation at Konyaaltı Beach serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to protect and preserve our natural surroundings. As beach-goers flock to Antalya's stunning shores, it is crucial to promote responsible waste disposal and raise awareness about the far-reaching consequences of cigarette butt pollution on the fragile marine ecosystem. Only through collective efforts and environmental consciousness can the beauty and biodiversity of Antalya's marine life be safeguarded for future generations.