High up in the scenic highlands of Türkiye's province of Giresun on the coast of the Black Sea, glacial lakes situated at elevations exceeding 2,600 meters (8,530 feet) have become the newest attraction for adventurers seeking trekking and canoeing thrills.

These serene lakes, adorned with colorful flowers and surrounded by picturesque snow-capped landscapes, are captivating the hearts of visitors in the Dereli district.

Aygır Lake at an elevation of 2,709 meters, Camlı Lake at 2,754 meters, and Sağrak Lake at an elevation of 2,633 meters welcome visitors with colorful flowers and stunning snow views.

The chairperson of Giresun Nature Sports Club (GİDOSK), Ahmet Kılıç, expressed joy in encouraging people to explore nature and partake in outdoor sports. He highlighted the lakes’ charm, mentioning that even in late July, the lake shores still boast snow.

Sharing his feeling about canoeing in the glacial lakes as an exceptional delight, a visitor, Mustafa Aydın, said canoeing is always enjoyable, but canoeing in glacial lakes is even more enjoyable.

"The entire surroundings of the lake were covered in snow, although most of it has melted now, it was still enjoyable. We recommend it to everyone," said Aydın, who visited the region last week.

Another visitor, Ibrahim Aslan, said he has been visiting Giresun at specific times for about three years, adding: "This year was a different experience for me. This place has a truly beautiful landscape. Canoeing here is also fantastic. Paddling with such a view is really wonderful."

The hotel industry has also experienced a surge in people’s interest, with tourists eager to experience these inspiring landscapes and charming canoeing activities.

They plan to conduct these canoeing events every weekend, which serve as an excellent promotion for the city, said Orhan Kılınç, a hotel manager at Koçkayası Nature Park in Dereli.