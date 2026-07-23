A recent surge in sightings of large grasshoppers across Istanbul and neighboring provinces is a natural seasonal phenomenon driven by unusually mild weather rather than an invasion, according to an entomologist.

Professor Umut Toprak, a faculty member at Ankara University's Faculty of Agriculture and director of the Molecular Entomology (MOLEN) Laboratory, said warmer-than-usual winter and spring conditions allowed more grasshopper eggs to survive and hatch, while high summer temperatures have accelerated their development and reproduction.

"If we had experienced a harsh winter, perhaps only 60 out of every 100 eggs would have survived. Instead, the mild conditions allowed 70 to 80 or even more eggs to make it through the season," Toprak said.

He identified the insects widely shared on social media as the white-faced bush cricket, stressing that the species is not considered an agricultural pest.

Unlike crop-damaging locusts, the white-faced bush cricket is primarily carnivorous, feeding on smaller insects and other grasshoppers. It may occasionally eat vegetation when food is scarce, but it is generally regarded as a beneficial part of the ecosystem because it helps control harmful insect populations.

Toprak also addressed reports of the insects entering homes, saying the behavior is typical during the summer harvest season. As food sources shift after harvesting, the insects naturally spread into new areas. Being nocturnal, they are also strongly attracted to artificial light, which often draws them toward illuminated buildings at night.

He added that while the insects may bite with their small jaws if handled, the bites are harmless to humans and should not be a cause for concern.

Toprak attributed the population increase to a combination of favorable weather conditions. Along with higher egg survival during the mild winter, the rainy spring likely boosted the hatching rate of nymphs, while the summer heat accelerated growth and reproduction.

The expert also dismissed claims circulating online that the insects had migrated from Africa or the Balkans. He said those regions are associated with different species, including locusts that can damage crops, whereas the insects currently being observed belong to a different group and do not pose a similar threat.

Toprak noted that the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, together with provincial and district agricultural authorities, continues to monitor the situation and that no damage to agricultural land has been reported in the Thrace region.

Emphasizing the importance of biodiversity, he said not all insects should be viewed as harmful.