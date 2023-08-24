Education Minister Yusuf Tekin has affirmed that the forthcoming education period in the earthquake-affected region will kick off without any delay, thanks to an array of comprehensive measures meticulously put in place to facilitate a seamless start.

Addressing the media during a press briefing in Şanlıurfa on Aug. 23, Tekin assured: "The educational proceedings will seamlessly begin without any obstacle. We have left no stone unturned in our efforts to preemptively tackle potential issues. This includes the implementation of mandatory remedial training for our students, as well as provisions for lodging and transportation for our teachers."

Tekin underlined the thoroughness of the precautions taken to inaugurate educational activities in the earthquake-stricken area starting from Sept. 11.

"Our approach involves a meticulously devised three-phase strategy to promptly address the need for adequate classrooms. Certain initiatives are poised for completion by Sept. 11, while others remain on track to conclude before the commencement of the spring semester. A successful execution of investment projects, and remaining efforts aligned with the imminent September term are on track," he elaborated.

The minister's announcement comes as a beacon of hope for students and educators in the affected region, assuring a smooth transition back to education despite the challenges posed by the recent earthquake. The measures outlined by Tekin reflect the government's dedication to prioritizing education and swiftly adapting to unforeseen circumstances to ensure uninterrupted learning for all students.