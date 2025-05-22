The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has imposed an administrative fine of TL 3,343,688 ($85,907) on the Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration (ISKI), affiliated with the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), following the discharge of untreated urban wastewater into the sea at the Ambarlı Advanced Biological Wastewater Treatment Plant.

According to a written statement from the ministry, inspections conducted by the Istanbul Provincial Directorate teams as part of routine environmental audits revealed that a portion of urban wastewater was released directly into the sea without undergoing the necessary treatment processes at the Ambarlı facility.

The ministry cited violations of the Environmental Law as the basis for the penalty against ISKI. This fine highlights the government’s commitment to enforcing environmental regulations and protecting Istanbul’s waterways from pollution.

In addition to the financial penalty, the ministry announced that a criminal complaint will be filed against those found responsible for the breach. The investigation aims to hold accountable the individuals or entities involved in the improper discharge, reinforcing the legal consequences of environmental negligence.

This development comes amid growing public concern over water pollution and the health of Istanbul’s marine ecosystems. Authorities have reiterated their pledge to monitor wastewater treatment facilities closely and take strict action against any violations to safeguard environmental standards.

Recently, the IBB approved a 10% increase in water tariffs proposed by ISKI to keep up with rising operational costs and inflation. This decision, made during the May General Assembly, follows growing financial pressures on water services. Alongside the fixed increase effective from June 1, the IBB also agreed to implement a monthly price adjustment mechanism in 2025 based on inflation indicators, ensuring more regular updates to water and wastewater rates.

The IBB is currently supervised by the Republican People’s Party (CHP), which also governs many other municipalities across Türkiye. These CHP-led municipalities have faced various challenges, including budget constraints and infrastructure issues, as they strive to provide effective services and address local problems amid increasing economic and environmental pressures.