The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative named the "Terrestrial and Marine Caves Research Project" aimed at safeguarding the unique habitats of the critically endangered Mediterranean monk seals inhabiting caves. The project, a joint effort of the ministry and conservation scientists, seeks to comprehensively study the geological and ecological aspects of these caves, enabling informed protection strategies.

In the first phase of the initiative, research activities have been organized within sea caves across two primary categories: geological and ecological. The scientific teams have delved into comprehensive literature reviews encompassing the geological intricacies of cave environments. Additionally, land surveys and analyses of the tectonic development of the areas have been conducted, accompanied by meticulous examinations of the rock formations found within the caves.

Hydrogeological and climatological analyses are also part of the project, shedding light on critical factors influencing these intricate ecosystems. The presence of water flow within the caves, its seasonal patterns, water source origins, temperature fluctuations, and oxygen levels are among the variables being scrutinized.

Abdullah Uçan, the general manager of Conservation of Natural Assets within the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, shared insights with the Anadolu Agency (AA) about the project's objectives. He emphasized that the ministry is committed to advancing scientific research concerning protected natural areas, special environmental zones, and natural assets.

Uçan elaborated, "Through these endeavors, our teams venture into sea caves, meticulously studying both geological structures and the biodiversity they host. The culmination of these efforts will lead to the recognition of our sea caves as 'natural assets' and their subsequent protection."

The project has already made substantial progress along the Mediterranean coast, a region renowned for its exceptional biodiversity and ecological complexity within sea caves. Uçan confirmed the completion of scientific investigations in the Kırkgözler and Suluin caves in and the Kaynak cave in Mersin. The research process continues in other caves, including Derin, Rambo and Orta caves in Antalya, the Big Cave in Hatay, and Afkule cave in Muğla.

Uçan highlighted the intrinsic value of these caves as habitats for countless species. Formed over millions of years and untouched by human influence, these caves have become sanctuaries for endemic species. The complex ecosystems they house have fostered the existence of over 900 species, ranging from sponges and bivalves to fish and various plant species. Particularly noteworthy is the Mediterranean monk seal, an endangered species that relies on these caves for rest and breeding.

"The Mediterranean monk seal faces the looming threat of extinction," Uçan cautioned, adding that the sea caves hold vital significance for the survival of these seals. Moreover, the caves' unique ecosystems make them potential homes to unidentified and undiscovered species, enhancing their scientific value.

The ministry's commitment extends beyond scientific exploration; it includes preserving the caves' integrity for future generations and promoting sustainable tourism. Uçan emphasized that diving tourism potential within these captivating caves is immense, yet unchecked and irresponsible diving practices can jeopardize both the ecosystems and species within. Thus, the ministry aims to not only safeguard the caves but also to regulate diving activities in a manner that upholds conservation while contributing to responsible tourism.

Uçan concluded by reaffirming the ministry's dedication to these endeavors, acknowledging the ecological and scientific importance of the caves. He stressed, "Our mission is to unveil these hidden treasures, allowing the world to experience their wonder while ensuring the protection of the invaluable biodiversity they harbor – benefiting both the Mediterranean's future and the global ecosystem."