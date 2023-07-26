Greek Orthodox community in Türkiye congregated Wednesday on the northwestern island of Bozcaada off the coast of Çanakkale for a ceremony to celebrate the Hagia (Saint) Paraskevi Day.

The event, known locally as the Ayazma fair, brought together members of the Greek Orthodox community from Greece, as well as from the United States, Australia, Italy, France, and Canada, who gathered at Ayazma Monastery to take part in the festivities.

Every July 26, the Orthodox community assembles at the monastery to observe their traditional rituals on the sacred day of Hagia Paraskevi. The historic monastery's ceremony was led by Kyrillos Sykis, the metropolitan of Gökçeada and Bozcaada.

During the service, members of the community lit candles and offered prayers.

According to legend, on the island there lived a lovely young girl named Paraskevi, who fell deeply in love with a handsome youth who lived in the Ayyalus Monastery, now situated in Göztepe.

When her father discovered their romantic involvement, he brought Paraskevi to Ayazma, where she was placed under strict surveillance.

The lovesick girl looked toward Göztepe, trying to convey messages to her beloved through the wind. Similarly, the young man at Ayyalus Monastery reciprocates Paraskevi's feelings, but they never manage to meet.

In memory of Paraskevi, who died of a broken heart, people pray through the wishing well, also known as the well of wishes.