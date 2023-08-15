Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew presided over a mass to mark the Assumption of Mary at the ancient Sümela Monastery in northern Trabzon.

The ceremony, which took place on Aug. 15, holds profound reverence as the 'Day of the Ascension of the Virgin Mary,' and is set against the backdrop of the historic Sümela Monastery nestled within the Altındere Valley in Trabzon.

It is the tenth time as the "Ascension Day of the Virgin Mary" has elevated the Sümela Monastery to a cherished place among Türkiye's pivotal centers of faith. Patriarch Bartholomew, accompanied by the Orthodox clergy, embarked on the journey from Istanbul to Trabzon via a prearranged flight, signifying the paramount importance of the impending ceremony. At the airport's VIP lounge, Patriarch Bartholomew received a warm welcome from businessman Efkan Mayor and Ertuğrul Genç, the former mayor of Maçka.

Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew is seen performing the ritual at Sümela Monastery, Trabzon, Türkiye, Aug. 15, 2023. (DHA Photo)

This year's ceremony holds special significance as it marks the first time in 88 years that Christian Orthodox believers have been granted permission to hold rituals within the hallowed walls of the Sümela Monastery, an annual privilege bestowed upon them since Aug. 15, 2010.

Anticipating the forthcoming rites, a temporary roadblock will be instituted at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday on the route to the monastery, curtailing vehicle movement. Access to Sümela will be restricted until 1:00 p.m. Turkish time, exclusively open to those congregating for the mass.

The service is expected to attract a diverse congregation, including Orthodox clergy and visitors hailing from countries such as Russia, Greece and Georgia. Among the esteemed attendees, Patriarch Bartholomew will preside over the ceremony, symbolizing the unity and reverence shared among Orthodox communities globally.