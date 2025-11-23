Drivers of emergency vehicles, especially ambulances, sometimes complain of other drivers taking advantage of emergency lanes. But in recent years, a new type of abuse of those exclusive lanes and overall traffic emerged, to the chagrin of motorists. Unauthorized use of flashing lights and misuse of lights installed on public vehicles frustrate and, at times, endanger other drivers.

Emergency lights are allocated to a wide array of public services, particularly security forces, but using them outside emergency duty is illegal.

The prevalence of this problem even forced authorities to increase fines for misuse and illegal use. If lawmakers approve a bill on the matter, the government also plans to temporarily suspend the driving licenses of these “fake” emergency drivers. Under the existing regulations, those who misuse flashing lights or illegally install them on their vehicles are subject to a fine of about TL 138,000 (around $3,260). The fine is doubled if the driver is a repeat offender. Authorities point to a decline in offenses after the introduction of fines in 2019. Yet, vehicles with flashing lights in emergency lanes or harassing motorists to demand the right of way, especially during rush hour on major roads in big cities, appear ubiquitous as ever. This often leads other motorists to question whether all the vehicles with flashing lights speeding past them really have an emergency.

The situation is terrible in Istanbul, which has been known for one of the most congested traffic systems in the world in recent years. Drivers complain that motorists with emergency lights often drive dangerously to reach the emergency lanes and repeatedly blare their horns, harassing drivers who are approaching from the left to overtake them. Occasionally, this practice even leads to accidents. Experts say the misuse of flashing lights, in particular, also harms the public sense of justice and equality, as drivers forced to get out of the way feel they are less privileged. One such case emerged in February when a driver in a luxury vehicle fitted with flashing lights was caught on camera violating traffic rules in Istanbul. The driver turned out to be the wife of a prominent businessman, and social media users have questioned why the businessperson, who owns the vehicle, was entitled to flashing lights. The Interior Ministry later announced that the businessman was fined for abuse of flashing lights.