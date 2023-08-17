The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has successfully nabbed a man involved in the mimicry of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's voice through artificial intelligence (AI). The fraudster's intention was to exploit this imitation by contacting prominent business figures and senior public officials for personal gain.

The imposter in question admitted to utilizing AI applications to replicate Erdoğan's voice. The perpetrator engaged in fraud by calling business personalities via more than 10 different GSM lines, all registered under the names of foreign individuals. The elaborate web of deceit began unraveling as investigations led to the exposure of the fraudster's identity and whereabouts.

The perpetrator was swiftly apprehended by MIT's cybersecurity wing and subsequently handed over to law enforcement authorities.

Authorities have urged citizens to exercise caution and vigilance in light of the evolving landscape of cybercrimes. With the frequency of attempts involving identity theft, voice replication and similar fraudulent activities on the rise, officials are committed to implementing heightened countermeasures against such threats.