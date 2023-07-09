Motorcycle ambulances have been introduced as part of the Health Ministry's work to provide emergency health care services to patients in minutes, particularly in areas with frequent traffic jams.

A total of 60 motorcycle ambulances across the country started to provide urgent medical assistance to patients within minutes on busy boulevards, narrow streets, parks and recreation areas. Approximately 500 patients were treated in two months with two motorcycle ambulances on duty in the capital Ankara.

Motorcycle ambulances, which include a paramedic and an emergency medical technician in each, perform the first intervention to the patient. If they need additional support, the patient will be transferred to hospital. Motorcycle ambulances also include almost all the equipment available in a regular ambulance.

There are 142 personnel working in 60 motorcycle ambulances across the country. In Ankara, 12 personnel and two ambulances provide health care services between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Speaking to local media, Osman Eriklioğlu, one of the motorcycle ambulance paramedics, said that they get around 10 cases a day and about 250 cases a month.

“The feature that distinguishes motorcycle ambulances from regular ambulances is their ability to reach the patient more quickly to make the first intervention and stabilize the patient, and to ensure that the patient is transported by calling the land ambulance if necessary,” Eriklioğlu said.

Saying that he has been working as a paramedic for eight years, Eriklioğlu pointed out that they face daily problems, especially with taxi and minibus drivers, while reaching the patient.

“In general, citizens think that we are traffic police teams. As motorcycle paramedics, we are constantly in traffic to reach the cases as quickly as possible. Therefore, we would be glad if both taxi and minibus drivers, as well as pedestrians, help us and make way for us on the streets,” he added.