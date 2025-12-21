The sacred three months of Recep, Şaban and Ramazan have begun, marking the start of a spiritually significant period that holds a central place in Türkiye’s religious and social calendar.

Observed nationwide under the guidance of the Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), the three months are widely regarded as a structured time for reflection, moral reassessment and the strengthening of both individual and communal religious consciousness.

According to the Hijri lunar calendar, the three months begin on Dec. 21, corresponding to the first day of Recep 1447. The same Gregorian year has already seen the start of Rajab 1446 on Dec. 1, 2025, making this a rare instance in which the sacred three months are observed twice within the same calendar year due to the shorter lunar cycle.

Such an occurrence happens once every 32 to 33 years due to the shorter length of the lunar calendar compared to the solar calendar. While technical in nature, this timing has been interpreted by many religious authorities as providing an additional opportunity for spiritual renewal within a single year.

In a written message marking the occasion on Sunday, Diyanet President Safi Arpaguş emphasized the broader meaning of the three months within the fast pace of modern life.

“In a time when souls grow weary from worldly concerns amid the rapid flow of life, the three months present us with an opportunity to stop and think, to reassess our lives and to sincerely turn toward our Lord, seeking forgiveness for our mistakes and shortcomings in worship,” Arpaguş said.

Highlighting that the month of Recep marks the first stage of this spiritual cycle, Arpaguş noted that entering these blessed months is a source of collective gratitude. He underlined that life itself is framed in Islam as a test and that time is the most valuable asset granted to human beings. Each moment, he said, carries irreplaceable value, yet is often overlooked amid distraction and neglect.

Religious scholars frequently describe the three months as a gradual and intentional process rather than a collection of isolated rituals. Recep is traditionally viewed as a month of awakening and preparation, encouraging believers to develop awareness and intention.

Şaban follows as a transitional phase that deepens spiritual focus and readiness, while Ramazan represents the culmination of this journey, centered on fasting, self-discipline and a renewed connection with the Quran.

Throughout this period, several holy nights play a defining role in shaping religious practice and social engagement. Laylat al-Raghaib, observed in the month of Recep, is associated with gratitude, repentance and renewed intention.

Laylat al-Miraj commemorates the Prophet Muhammad’s ascension and reinforces themes of faith, prayer and divine closeness. Berat Kandili, observed during Şaban, is traditionally linked to forgiveness and moral accountability. The cycle reaches its spiritual apex during Ramazan with Laylat al-Qadr, described in the Quran as “better than a thousand months,” before concluding with Ramazan Bayram, a celebration of gratitude, reconciliation and communal solidarity.

The beginning of the sacred period was also marked by communal worship across Türkiye, highlighting its social and collective dimension. In Istanbul, morning prayers were held at Eyüp Sultan Mosque under the leadership of the Eyüpsultan Mufti’s Office and the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV), with support from several civil society organizations.

Citizens, including many families and children, gathered at the mosque before dawn. Following the congregational prayer, collective supplications were offered and refreshments were distributed, reinforcing themes of sharing, unity and social cohesion.