While the 2026 NATO summit in Ankara was defined by discussions on defense, security and the future of the alliance, one unexpected highlight that captured the attention of many guests was the food served.

Beyond the packed diplomatic agenda and meticulously organized event, world leaders, delegations and their spouses were introduced to Türkiye's rich gastronomic heritage through carefully curated menus celebrating regional specialties, locally sourced ingredients and contemporary interpretations of traditional recipes.

Prepared by some of Türkiye's most well-known chefs, the summit's meals transformed official hospitality into a showcase of the country's culinary identity, highlighting local producers, seasonal ingredients and centuries-old traditions.

The centerpiece of the summit's culinary program was the official gala dinner, entrusted to two-Michelin-starred chef Fatih Tutak, who designed a menu that blended Türkiye's culinary heritage with contemporary techniques and refined presentation.

In keeping with the summit's emphasis on showcasing Türkiye's culinary heritage, the official gala dinner did not include alcoholic beverages, with the focus instead placed on regional ingredients, traditional flavors and contemporary interpretations of Turkish cuisine.

Served to NATO leaders during the official gala, the menu emphasized seasonality, sustainability and locally sourced ingredients. Each course highlighted products from a different part of the country, showcasing Türkiye's remarkable geographical and culinary diversity.

Guests were served stone-baked pide accompanied by Trabzon butter and Hizan honeycomb honey, olive oil-braised vegetables with charred Denizli yogurt, sea bass paired with Urla's prized mastic artichokes and Tokat vine leaves, firik bulgur with morel mushrooms, slow-cooked beef short ribs, mantı flavored with smoked Ayaş tomato paste, and a contemporary milk baklava served with pistachio foam and bergamot-flavored Maraş ice cream.

Tutak said the menu was designed to tell the story of Türkiye through its ingredients, local producers and culinary traditions, presenting familiar flavors in a modern way while remaining true to their origins.

While Tutak's gala dinner showcased Turkish cuisine on one of the summit's most prestigious stages, chef Osman Sezener helped shape the broader culinary experience throughout the event, designing menus that represented Türkiye through ingredients sourced from all seven geographical regions.

"The goal was to create a menu that tells the story of Türkiye through its regional ingredients," Sezener said.

That concept continued at the luncheon hosted by first lady Emine Erdoğan for the spouses of heads of state and government at Çankaya Mansion, where the meal began with 7 appetizers representing Türkiye's regions.

Guests were welcomed with Erzincan's renowned tulum cheese paired with artisanal honey alongside Trabzon's highland butter. Antalya's signature hibeş and traditional tarhana reflected the country's long-standing meze and fermentation traditions, while Urla's tender mastic artichokes, Bodrum's silky fava beans and delicate stuffed zucchini blossoms showcased the fresh, olive oil-based cuisine of the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts.

A contemporary take on stuffed grape leaves paid tribute to one of Türkiye's best-known dishes, while a salad featuring sweet nectarines and Seferihisar's rare Armola cheese highlighted the country's artisanal dairy heritage.

Guests were then offered a choice between slow-cooked beef short ribs served with Firik bulgur or grouper prepared with a distinctive sauce made from aromatic mastic resin sourced from Çeşme. Dessert featured a white chocolate yogurt mousse made with Aegean yogurt and fresh forest berries.

Çiğ köfte prepared for journalists at the International Media Center during the 2026 NATO summit, Ankara, Türkiye, July 8, 2026. (AA Photo)

Beyond the official state dinners, foreign journalists working from the summit's International Media Center were also introduced to Türkiye's culinary heritage through a selection of traditional dishes and regional specialties. Throughout the summit, members of the international press sampled delicacies including the country's iconic Maraş ice cream, extending Türkiye's gastronomic showcase beyond official diplomatic events.

Chef Sinem Özler, who prepared a separate menu for approximately 300 members of high-level delegations, said every dish was selected to reflect the depth of Anatolian cuisine while appealing to an international audience.

The menu featured olive oil-stuffed zucchini blossoms and Urla's prized mastic artichokes, both hallmarks of the Aegean's seasonal, olive oil-based gastronomy.

Mardin's distinctive boiled içli köfte represented the culinary traditions of southeastern Türkiye, while grilled beef tenderloin served with the Ottoman classic beğendi paid tribute to the country's imperial culinary heritage.

Dessert combined almond semolina halva, a symbol of Turkish hospitality and celebrations, with baklava and ice cream, offering guests one of Türkiye's most iconic sweet traditions.

Özler said developing the menu was the result of nearly eight months of preparation and close coordination with the Presidency's Directorate of Communications. Several menu alternatives were evaluated before the final selections were approved.

"For chefs, the plates tell the story," Özler said. "Every plate came back empty."