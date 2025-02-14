Severe snowfall and blizzards have disrupted transportation in several provinces across eastern Türkiye, including Van, Hakkari, Muş and Bitlis. As a result, 988 settlements have been left inaccessible due to road closures.

In Van, heavy snow and blizzards have caused significant disruptions, with 74 neighborhoods and 161 hamlets across the city unable to be reached. Van Metropolitan Municipality has mobilized snow removal teams, which are working to clear the affected roads. Municipal teams also initiated snow plowing operations on streets and sidewalks in the city center and Başkale district. Shopkeepers have been clearing snow from in front of their businesses to facilitate movement.

Hakkari has seen snow accumulation reaching 30 centimeters (12 inches) in the city center, and 284 village and hamlet roads have been closed. The Provincial Special Administration and municipal teams are working to open roads in the rural areas, while snow removal operations continue on the main roads and in the city center.

Citizens, surprised by the unexpected snowfall, have been clearing snow from the fronts of their homes and businesses.

In Muş, snow accumulation reached 35 centimeters in the city center, and 250 village roads have been closed. Snow removal teams are actively working to clear the roads, and municipal teams have started plowing operations in the city. Authorities have warned citizens about the risks of frost and ice formation, urging caution while traveling.

Bitlis has been blanketed by snow, with 219 village roads closed across the province. Municipal teams have started clearing the snow from streets and sidewalks in the city center. In the Ahlat district, citizens have been busy clearing snow from their properties and vehicles. The municipality is focusing on clearing the roads to restore access.

In other parts of the country, such as Adıyaman in southeastern Türkiye, heavy snowfall has caused 198 village and hamlet roads to be closed to traffic. The snow, which started last night, is still affecting the region.

According to the Provincial Special Administration, 25 roads in the city center, 11 in Çelikhan, 10 in Gerger, eight in both Gölbaşı and Kahta and 17 in Sincik, along with 119 village and district hamlet roads, are currently inaccessible. Teams are working to clear the roads and restore access.

In Siirt, Batman, Şırnak and Bingöl, severe snow and blizzards have resulted in the closure of roads to 559 settlements. In Siirt, 23 villages in Pervari, 13 in Eruh, 17 in Baykan and 39 in Şirvan are cut off, while the Pervari-Siirt highway is blocked. In Batman, 54 villages in Gercüş, 13 in Kozluk and 56 in Sason have been affected. In Şırnak, two roads in the city center and 14 villages in Beytüşşebap and Uludere are inaccessible. Bingöl has also faced road closures in Adaklı, Genç, Karlıova and other districts. Authorities are working to restore access.

The snow is also impacting daily life in Erzurum, Ardahan, Tunceli, Kars and Ağrı. In Erzurum, traffic has slowed due to the accumulation of snow, with road-clearing efforts underway in Şenkaya district.

In Kars, snow and blizzards have made the Kars-Digor highway difficult to navigate, prompting snow-plowing operations to continue.