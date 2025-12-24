About 45,000 people have pledged to donate their organs through Türkiye’s e-Nabız digital health system, the Health Ministry said, highlighting growing use of its online services.

According to data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the ministry, digital health projects launched by the ministry over the past year have enabled millions of citizens to access health services more quickly, securely and efficiently, supporting early diagnosis, rapid reporting and integrated care.

Since 2016, more than 6 million people ages 40 to 69 have undergone mammography screenings. Of those, about 1.95 million screenings were carried out between July 2024 and November 2025.

Through the National Mammography Reporting System, more than 25,000 women were referred to advanced diagnostic centers over the past year following early detection findings. Officials said the Artificial Intelligence-Assisted Mammography Project has increased the speed and accuracy of screenings, delivering a significant public health benefit for women’s health services.

Cancer screenings for breast, colorectal and cervical cancer have been digitally monitored through the Cancer Screening Module of the Public Health Management System, with citizens regularly informed and referred to appropriate health institutions.

The “NeyimVar?” (“What’s Wrong With Me?”) application provided specialty recommendations to 5.9 million users, helping patients choose the appropriate physician.

Through the integrated Lung Imaging System, images taken at tuberculosis dispensaries are now accessible to patients and physicians via e-Nabız.

A “Brain CT Hemorrhagic Stroke Artificial Intelligence Project” established a decision-support system for early detection of hemorrhagic stroke, with live data flow implemented in a pilot program.

The e-Nabız Personal Health System was updated with a new interface, making it faster and more user-friendly. The number of users with an e-Nabız profile reached 79.9 million.

The ministry said enabling organ donation through e-Nabız has simplified the process. Since the feature was introduced in November, about 45,000 people have registered as organ donors through the system.

Under the Examination Information Management System, a High-Risk Pregnancy Module has been used to monitor pregnancies beyond 20 weeks. The “Motherhood Journey” mobile application has been downloaded more than 70,000 times.

Through the Home Health Management System, 583,000 reports for people ages 80 and older and fully dependent individuals were automatically renewed. In addition, 109,000 hearing-impaired citizens received services through the Accessible Health Communication Center.