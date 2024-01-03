A new regulation enforced on Jan. 1, 2024, now mandates restaurants, cafes and bakeries in Türkiye to prominently display price lists at their entrances and tables.

The regulation, initiated by the Trade Ministry in response to mounting complaints concerning undisclosed charges on bills, aims to safeguard consumer rights and promote transparent pricing practices.

In the bustling district of Kadıköy, Istanbul, diverse responses emerged from local dining establishments regarding compliance with the directive. While some businesses proudly exhibited their menus at entrance doors, emphasizing their commitment to transparency and adherence to the regulation, others fell short, lacking visible price information, prompting inquiries into their compliance status.

Amid the New Year holiday, several businesses remained closed, while larger chains and renowned brands had already displayed menus for a month before the regulation's official enforcement.

Representatives from compliant establishments expressed contentment with the regulation, affirming their dedication to fostering fair and transparent pricing for patrons.

However, a notable number of restaurants, cafes and buffets have yet to implement the new regulation. Some clarified that they were in the process of updating prices and preferred to exhibit accurate information once the changes were finalized.

Interestingly, a variance in approaches was observed among buffets, with some presenting menus directly to tables and others opting for outdoor displays.

Customer opinions regarding the regulation were mixed. Some customers expressed approval, saying: "We're compelled to check the price list nowadays due to inconsistent pricing. Our choice of seating is now based on prices." Conversely, some business owners reported a significant drop in sales on the new year's first day, attributing this decline to customers' increased price sensitivity. A restaurant owner voiced dissatisfaction, noting a drastic reduction in business activity, saying: "Our dining area should be bustling, but it's empty."

The regulation's initial impact has revealed a spectrum of responses from businesses and customers alike, signaling a transitional phase in the local dining landscape as establishments adapt to the new standards of transparent pricing while navigating evolving consumer expectations.