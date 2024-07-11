Turkuvaz Media Group organized a commemorative event in Istanbul on Thursday to mark Türkiye's July 15 coup attempt.

With the attendance of Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül and other prominent guests and journalists, the event took place under the title of "July 15: We did not forget, we will not forget."

The event began with a moment of silence to honor the martyrs, followed by the national anthem, and a video reflecting on the events of July 15, 2016.

Gül, delivering the opening speech at the conference, emphasized that the mind behind the July 15 coup attempt is the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

"It doesn't surprise us that this organization has denied its actions over the past eight years since the treacherous coup attempt. Türkiye has faced coups before, but what sets July 15 apart is the determination shown by our President (Recep Tayyip Erdoğan), who leads the state," he said and added, "In response to his call, citizens from all walks of life, from ages 7 to 70, showed foresight and upheld the national will by standing firm."

Yerlikaya cited historical events such as the Battle of Malazgirt in 1071, the Conquest of Istanbul in 1453 and the Victory at Çanakkale in 1915, emphasizing that July 15 is another epic saga of the Turkish nation, written with courage, tears and love for the homeland, at great cost.

Reflecting on the coup attempt eight years ago, Yerlikaya highlighted how "ruthless fire" was opened upon the people, tanks crushed individuals, and even Parliament faced an unprecedented attack during the occupation. He recounted how, following Erdoğan's words "I have never acknowledged any power greater than the power of the people," hundreds of thousands of brave hearts flooded the squares on that night of betrayal.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya speaks at the event held at Turkuvaz Media Center, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 11, 2024. (Courtesy of Turkuvaz Media Group)

Despite bullets raining down upon them, Yerlikaya underscored that the people did not retreat but stood steadfast for their homeland.

"Those who took to the streets that night never once considered turning back or giving up. Until that dark night turned into dawn, many tales of heroism unfolded," he said.

"All our heroes displayed the same foresight, resilience and spirit. That night, 252 of our citizens attained martyrdom, and 2,740 reached the rank of veteran," he stated.

Former Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) President Ismail Gülle highlighted the significance of July 15 in our history, citing it as an attempt to disrupt politics and trade. "Despite challenges," he emphasized the resilience of the nation and its heroes.

Gülle noted a $5.8 billion export loss between June and October 2016, underscoring setbacks, but affirmed the nation's commitment to economic independence through continued production and exports.

At the conference, Vasfi Yılmaz, who survived the bloody incident, recounted facing a tank that crushed him, reflecting on the harrowing moment: "I stood in front of the advancing tank, knowing it could either kill me or leave me disabled. Despite legal challenges afterward, I would relive that night to be on the side of justice."

The main sponsors of the event were, Borsa Istanbul, Halkbank, Koza, Northern Marmara Motorway, Kuzu Group, MNG Holding, Turkish Airlines (THY), Vakıfbank and Ziraat Bankası.

Since 2016, the date July 15 has been observed annually as Democracy and National Unity Day across Türkiye. The day honors those who lost their lives defending against the failed coup orchestrated by FETÖ and its leader, Fetullah Gülen, resulting in 252 fatalities and 2,734 injuries.

On July 15, 2016, through their resolute stand, the Turkish people demonstrated their unwavering commitment to democracy and their elected government, sending a clear message to the world against any attempts to undermine their sovereignty.