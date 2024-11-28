Mehmet Dinç, head of the Green Crescent (Yeşilay), a Turkish anti-addiction nonprofit organization, has warned that the gambling industry is increasingly affecting individuals in Türkiye, especially with the rise of online gambling and betting addiction following the pandemic. He has emphasized that the growth in digital gambling has become a major concern for public health and society at large.

Speaking to Ihlas News Agency (IHA) on Thursday, Dinç said, "Addiction has become easier to access, and controlling it has become nearly impossible," referring to the accessibility of gambling through digital platforms.

"People call it betting, luck games or chance games, but it is none of those things. It's gambling, and it devastates lives."

Dinç noted a significant increase in the number of individuals seeking help for gambling addiction. "Last year, our counseling centers received 17,000 applications. This year, that number has doubled, with 34,000 people seeking assistance. This is just the tip of the iceberg. There is a much larger group at risk," he explained.

He pointed out that the digital era has facilitated gambling in unprecedented ways. The rise of online platforms, which operate around the clock, has made it easier for individuals to access gambling at any time.

"The gambling industry is reaching people from all directions," Dinç said. "Under the guise of betting or luck games, it continues to manipulate and harm lives."

Dinç also highlighted the behavioral addiction aspect, where gambling becomes a compulsive habit that is difficult to break. "Behavioral addiction is on the rise, and while we can curb it to some extent, people find ways to continue," he said.

To combat the growing issue, Yeşilay is focused on reducing the demand for gambling, particularly by empowering individuals with the information and skills they need to avoid addiction. "We aim to strengthen people by providing them with the knowledge and skills to avoid gambling addiction before it starts," Dinç explained.

Additionally, Dinç emphasized the importance of community involvement in combating addiction. Yeşilay's initiative, named the "Independence Campaign," seeks to engage local leaders and residents in the fight against addiction.

"Everyone must share responsibility," he said. "We need the support of our communities to protect our children and youth from this growing threat."

Despite the rise in cases, Dinç reassured that recovery is possible for those who seek help. He shared that many individuals who have gone through treatment at Yeşilay counseling centers are successfully reintegrating into their normal lives.

As gambling addiction continues to pose a growing threat to society, Dinç urged those affected to seek help early, before the problem escalates further.