Güner emphasized that 2024 was already a very busy year for health care services in the city, and that this intense pace has continued in 2025.

Noting that over 40% of Türkiye’s health care services are provided in Istanbul, Güner said the main objective is to ensure patients receive treatment from the right physician and recover effectively.

He explained that in addition to 53 public hospitals, Istanbul offers health care services at a total of 216 hospitals, with 1,096 family health centers and 4,600 family medicine units delivering primary health care services across the city.

Güner stressed that Istanbul continues to provide high-level health care and said, “In 2025, more than 80.8 million outpatient examinations were conducted in Istanbul. In addition, we performed 1.2 million surgeries and carried out over 20 million radiological imaging and diagnostic tests.”

He added that 16 million of these examinations were carried out in primary health care facilities, pointing to a surprising trend, “Actually, this is not the pattern we expected. We anticipate a higher number of visits at the primary level and lower numbers at secondary and tertiary levels. Our main message to the public is this.”

Güner noted that 1,096 family health centers operate across Istanbul, where not only examinations but also lab work and imaging services can be provided when needed.

He underlined that in case of any health concerns, citizens should first consult their family physician, and only if necessary, proceed to secondary or tertiary health care, as determined in consultation with their family doctor.

Güner emphasized that family health centers are typically within a seven-minute walking distance, adding, “Patients should go there before applying to a hospital because the family physician is the person who can best guide them. It’s also possible to shorten the diagnostic and testing process through these centers.”

He also mentioned the Hospital Efficiency Project launched in Istanbul under the direction of Health Minister professor Dr. Kemal Memişoğlu, which aims to closely monitor the productivity of polyclinics, operating rooms, endoscopy and colonoscopy units.

Güner said that as of 2025, there has been a more than 5% increase in major (A-group) surgeries at public hospitals, while such surgeries have decreased at private hospitals.

He noted that public hospitals are working intensively to reduce patient wait times, saying: “We have achieved a 10% increase in the appointment system in Istanbul. Additionally, the number of pending appointment requests has dropped by more than 40%.”

Güner pointed out that the specialties with the highest demand and longest waiting times include dermatology, cardiology, ENT (ear, nose, and throat) and plastic surgery, and added, “For example, when a citizen seeks a plastic surgery appointment, do they truly need that branch? The one who can answer this is the family physician.”

He noted that the average population per family doctor in Istanbul is now below 3,000, and said access to family physicians, whether with or without an appointment, is quite easy.

“Family physicians are the health advisers, even the health advocates, of our citizens. As the first point of contact, these centers play a critical role in proper referrals and early diagnosis. We invite everyone to engage in this process more consciously,” Güner concluded.