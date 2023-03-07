In the region hit by the powerful Feb. 6 earthquakes, downpours gave earthquake survivors and drivers a hard time Monday night.

Hail also poured down at night between the Erzin and Iskenderun districts of Türkiye's southern quake-hit Hatay, decreasing visibility for the vehicles on the highway and slowing down traffic.

Many drivers who had difficulty advancing on the highway turned on their hazard lights, stopped their vehicles and waited for the rain to pass. The heavy hail quickly turned the road white.

At the same time, another aftershock of magnitude 4.1 occurred at 1:14 a.m. local time in the Defne district of Hatay.

According to the information on the website of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), it was determined that the earthquake was at a depth of about 7 kilometers (4.16 miles).

A month after the disaster, the 21st century's worst according to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 13,000 aftershocks have occurred in the southern and southeastern region, according to data obtained by the AFAD. At the same time, the death toll has risen to 46,104, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated at a news conference following the Cabinet meeting Monday.