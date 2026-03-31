A wave of large pike catches across Türkiye in recent days is drawing public attention, with multiple oversized fish.

Fishermen in Elazığ, eastern Türkiye, caught a 65-kilogram (143-pound) giant pike just hours before the seasonal fishing ban came into effect.

A 120-kilogram giant pike caught in the Euphrates River attracted widespread attention after being brought to market in Diyarbakır, southeastern Türkiye, where it was quickly sold out within hours.

The unusually large fish was caught by villagers along the river and later transported to the Çermik district, where it was sold wholesale to a local fishmonger. The size of the catch, far exceeding typical pike weights, created immediate curiosity among residents and passersby.

Local fish seller Halil Taşkın, who purchased the fish, said the scale of the catch required a different sales approach. Instead of offering it whole, he cut the fish into portions and sold it by weight at TL 350 ($8) per kilogram. According to Taşkın, filleting the fish enabled broader accessibility for customers while maximizing commercial efficiency.

Meanwhile, a social media video from Malatya’s Doğanyol district in eastern Türkiye shows fishermen catching an even larger giant pike weighing around 140 kilograms, further drawing attention and highlighting the region’s ongoing freshwater fishing activity.