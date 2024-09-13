A Turkish researcher has raised concerns about the psychological effects of exposing children to news coverage, particularly following the widely publicized murder of 8-year-old Narin Güran in southeastern Türkiye. Social media and television reports on the incident may have long-term negative consequences for children's mental health, a child psychologist warned.

Dr. Esra Hoşoğlu, a lecturer specializing in child mental health at Karadeniz Technical University, cautioned that children may struggle to process distressing news, which can lead to heightened anxiety and fear. “Children interpret these kinds of news stories differently than adults. They may feel intense anxiety and fear. Parents need to help their children make sense of the information they receive by explaining it in a way that is appropriate for their developmental stage,” she said.

Hoşoğlu specifically referenced the tragic murder of Narin Güran, whose body was found after a 19-day search. The incident has dominated headlines in Türkiye, especially on social media, where constant updates and graphic details about the investigation have circulated. Hoşoğlu warned that such exposure could harm children, urging parents to monitor their children's media consumption and provide support.

The case of Güran has gripped Türkiye since her disappearance on Aug. 21 from the Bağlar district in Diyarbakır. Narin had been attending a Quran course when she failed to return home. Her family immediately launched a search before reporting her missing to local authorities. A large-scale search operation followed, involving gendarmerie, special operations teams, underwater rescue teams and the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Security footage from when she disappeared showed Narin walking with friends before heading home alone. Despite extensive efforts, the search yielded no results for nearly three weeks. On Sept. 8, her body was found in the Eğertutmaz Stream, about two kilometers from her village. The discovery was followed by the arrest of her uncle, Salim Güran after DNA evidence linked him to the crime. He has since been charged with intentional murder and deprivation of liberty.

The case has led to widespread public outrage, with calls for justice for the young girl. As media coverage intensified, experts began to raise alarms about its potential psychological effects, particularly on children exposed to these reports.

Dr. Hoşoğlu stressed the importance of shielding children from traumatic news coverage. “The content shared on screens is typically designed for adults, but such stories can evoke fear and anxiety even for them. It’s unreasonable to expect children not to be affected,” she said. Hoşoğlu pointed out that many parents may underestimate the degree to which children absorb distressing information from their surroundings, whether through television or overhearing conversations.

“When children are exposed to these stories, they may begin to fear for their own safety or their loved ones,” she explained. “A child who used to sleep alone might now be afraid to sleep without a parent or might even become fearful of going from one room to another alone. In more severe cases, they might experience nightmares, have trouble sleeping or start asking repetitive questions like, ‘Could this happen to us?’”

Parents, she advised, should remain calm when discussing such news with their children. “It’s important to understand where the child is getting their information from and what they already know. Parents should gently guide the conversation to ensure the child understands correctly and doesn’t feel overwhelmed by fear.”

Hoşoğlu emphasized that dismissing a child's fears or failing to address them could lead to further anxiety and potential long-term consequences. “If children are left to process these feelings alone, they might misinterpret the situation, leading to insecurity. Later, they might react with heightened fear to situations that are not dangerous.”

She encouraged parents to provide reassurance and help their children frame events that align with their developmental level. “Talking openly about their fears is essential. Parents should acknowledge their child’s worries and help them understand that while bad things can happen, they are generally safe.”

In addition to these short-term impacts, Hoşoğlu warned about the long-term effects of such exposure. “It’s difficult to predict the exact consequences, but generally, children exposed to repeated traumatic news may develop a distrust of the world around them. If their fears go unaddressed, they may carry these anxieties into adulthood, misjudging future risks and dangers.”

The case of Güran has sparked significant discussion on social media platforms, with graphic details and commentary easily accessible. Dr. Hoşoğlu urged parents to regulate their children’s exposure to social media, noting that while traditional news outlets may offer some degree of discretion in presenting distressing content, social media often lacks such filters.

“Children today are very much connected to digital media and might encounter content about these events without the context or maturity to process it properly. Even when parents are vigilant, children might find this information through peers or on their devices,” she said.

The researcher advised parents to not only limit screen time but also engage in discussions about what children may encounter online. “When children ask questions about disturbing events, parents should seize the opportunity to discuss their feelings and correct misunderstandings.”

As part of her recommendations, Hoşoğlu urged parents to be proactive in seeking professional help if they notice persistent anxiety or behavioral changes in their children following exposure to disturbing news. “If parents see that their children are struggling with these fears, such as refusing to sleep alone or constantly asking if something bad will happen, it may be time to consult a child psychologist.”

She also pointed out that even seemingly unrelated fears, such as anxiety about riding the school bus, may be tied to exposure to news of accidents or tragedies. “For instance, a child might develop an intense fear of riding the school bus after seeing or hearing about a bus accident on the news. These fears, if left unaddressed, can impact their daily lives.”

Dr. Hoşoğlu stressed that careful, open communication between parents and children is the key to helping them navigate difficult news. By addressing fears directly and providing age-appropriate explanations, parents can help their children feel safe and supported despite distressing events.