Türkiye continued its efforts on a path to achieving its goal of becoming a greener nation, with several initiatives implemented throughout 2023, including the Zero Waste Project led under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdoğan, underscoring the significance of preserving natural resources, enhancing recycling efforts and addressing the harmful impacts of climate change.

From "Water Efficiency Mobilization," early in January, "International Zero Waste Day" which was observed for the first time this year toward "Environment Week" celebrations and lastly COP28 climate summit – Türkiye witnessed a tide of significant environmental endeavors and achievements in 2023.

Water Efficiency Mobilization

In Türkiye, which is experiencing water stress due to climate change, the "Water efficiency mobilization" was launched on Jan. 31 at a meeting held at the Presidential Complex, with the goals of preventing water losses in homes, workplaces, and industry, creating a legal infrastructure, using modern irrigation methods in agriculture and raising public awareness.

During the introductory meeting, a "Water Efficiency Strategy Document and Action Plan Document" was announced as part of the adaptation to climate change framework.

In March, the General Directorate of Water Management of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry published the "Water Efficiency Target and Implementation Guide in Buildings," prepared with the aim of achieving 25% water savings in buildings.

International Zero Waste Day

The "International Zero Waste Day" was first observed on March 30, after Türkiye submitted a resolution to the 77th U.N. General Assembly titled "Promoting zero waste practices to achieve sustainable development goals."

The first lady said at a special session of the International Zero Waste Day, which she attended as a special guest of the U.N. secretary-general, that the country has saved 650 million tons of raw materials and prevented 4 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions by recycling millions of tons of waste through the Zero Waste Project.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed the Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration, led by his wife, within the scope of the 78th U.N. General Assembly held in New York in September.

The first lady and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also signed the declaration of goodwill to promote the Zero Waste Project globally.

The first meeting of the U.N. Zero Waste Advisory Board chaired by Emine Erdoğan upon the proposal of Guterres was held online on July 27.

At the first meeting, it was decided to take steps to support local and national zero-waste initiatives, disseminate international good practices and success stories and share knowledge with different countries and sectors.

Board members came together in the first meeting held face-to-face at the Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul on Oct. 1.

Furthermore, as part of its green efforts in 2023, Türkiye updated its National Contribution Declaration, which includes greenhouse gas emission reduction targets in the context of combating climate change and is a milestone in the implementation of the Paris Agreement and submitted it to the U.N. Secretariat on April 15.

Thus, Türkiye took an important step to achieve the Paris Agreement goals, and a roadmap was developed for national actions on climate change.

It was declared that Türkiye would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 41% compared to the reference scenario by 2030, with emissions peaking in 2038 at the latest.

President Erdoğan attended COP28

Toward the year's end, a major climate summit took place in Dubai (COP28), gathering world leaders and major policymakers, which for the first time saw the deal toward "transitioning away from fossil fuels" being agreed upon.

Speaking at the World Climate Action Summit in Expo City in Dubai, within the scope of the summit, President Erdoğan said: "Although our historical responsibility for greenhouse gas emissions is below 1%, we are taking very important steps using our own means. We foresee to achieve the net zero emission target by 2053."

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres (L), President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (C) and UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan shake hands before the start of the summit, Dubai, UAE, Dec. 1, 2023. (DHA Photo)

In the field of greenhouse gas emission reduction and climate change adaptation, two separate action plans were developed: the National Climate Change Adaptation Strategy and Action Plan (2023-2030) and the Climate Change Mitigation Action Plan (2023-2030). The main goal of the Climate Change Mitigation Action Plan was announced as meeting the reduction target set by the updated National Contribution Declaration.

Agriculture and food security, industry, energy, urban, water resource management, biodiversity and ecosystem services, public health, tourism and cultural heritage, transportation and communication, social development and disaster risk reduction are all included in the National Climate Change Adaptation Strategy and Action Plan.

Strategic goals and adaptation actions were determined as a result of vulnerability and risk analyses for 11 sectors.

The 2023 World Cities Day program, with the theme "Financing a Sustainable Urban Future for Everyone," was held in Istanbul at the end of October, and saw participation by the first lady and Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki.

Türkiye Environment Week

Earlier at the start of June, "Türkiye Environment Week," whose activities are organized by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, was celebrated with the theme "Clean Sea, Clean World."

World-record-holding free-diving champion Şahika Ercümen is photographed swimming in Lake Van to raise awareness on climate protection, eastern Türkiye, June 4, 2023. (AA Photo)

During events, the importance of preventing marine pollution and protecting coastal areas in 81 provinces was emphasized.

Renewable energy push

Wind energy production set a record in renewable energy. Türkiye's wind energy production reached an all-time high of 212,931 megawatt hours (MWh), with wind power plants ranking first with a 26.3% share of electricity production on March 11.

Agriculture, forestry developments

While the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry's efforts to reduce the use of hazardous chemicals in agriculture continue, the number of active substances banned in plant protection products increased to 223 with the addition of six substances.

Saplings are planted during an event in central Tokat province, Türkiye, Dec. 22, 2023. (IHA Photo)

The National Pollinator Protection Strategy and Action Plan (UTSEP) established targets such as identifying pollinator insect species critical to agriculture and animal husbandry and ensuring their protection and continuity.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry created risk maps using relevant data as part of the artificial intelligence-supported "Fire Risk Management Project," which was implemented to predict forest fires and take the necessary precautions.

The National Afforestation Day event was celebrated on Nov. 11 with the slogan "Breath for the Future, Breath for the Republic" on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

As part of the celebrations, "5 million 2023" saplings were planted in 2023 locations in 81 provinces.

‘Green Nobel’ for Turkish citizen

For the first time, a Turkish citizen was deemed deserving of the Goldman Environmental Prize, also known as the "Green Nobel" due to its prestige among environmental awards given around the world. The prize is awarded annually to people from six global regions who work to protect the environment.

Zafer Kızılkaya, chairperson of the board of directors of the Mediterranean Conservation Association, received the award at a ceremony on April 24 for his fight against poaching at sea as well as his efforts to protect and monitor the ecosystem through the ranger system in special environmental protection zones, particularly the Gökova Special Environmental Protection Zone.

Rainfall, temperature records

Türkiye, which faced drought threats throughout the year, had received the lowest January rainfall in the last 22 years. Precipitation decreased 52% compared to a normal January and 62% compared to the same month in 2022.

While extreme temperature records were broken in 63 locations in May and August when the average temperature was 27.1 degrees Celsius (80.7 degrees Fahrenheit), it was the second-hottest August in the last 53 years, and November, when the average temperature was 12.5 degrees Celsius was the second-hottest month in the last 53 years.