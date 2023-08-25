A police officer succumbed to injuries during a clash that broke out during the counter-narcotics operation organized by the Istanbul Police Department teams in Kağıthane late Thursday.

The clash unfolded with an exchange of gunfire, leaving several individuals wounded. As chaos ensued, some suspects managed to evade capture by fleeing the scene, prompting the establishment of an extensive security perimeter by law enforcement units.

"The team faced a grave challenge upon their arrival at the location. Allegedly, the suspects barricaded inside the premises opened fire on the officers using a combination of long-barreled firearms and pistols. The ensuing exchange of gunfire resulted in the tragic loss of police officer Hakan Telli, who succumbed to his injuries despite receiving prompt medical attention," the Istanbul Governor's Office said in a statement.

Meanwhile, another officer sustained severe injuries during the confrontation and is currently in critical condition.

A ceremony will be held at the Vatan Campus of the Istanbul Police Department at 11 a.m. local time on Friday to honor the officer. Following the ceremony, a funeral procession will be conducted in Tokat, the hometown of the deceased officer.