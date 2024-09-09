Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) Deputy Chairman Ramazan Saygılı highlights the need for blood donations, stating that blood stocks are at normal levels but that there is always a need for donations, calling on citizens to give blood.

Blood stocks, which fell below critical levels in recent months at the Kızılay, the only organization responsible for blood donations in Türkiye, have started to recover following calls for donations. Citizens can donate blood anytime at 300 donation points in 81 provinces.

In a statement to Ihlas News Agency (IHA), Kızılay Deputy Chairman Ramazan Saygılı emphasized that blood is a constant need, saying: "Citizens between the ages of 18 and 65 should come to the Red Crescent every three months to donate. Blood is needed in Türkiye’s hospitals during surgeries and accidents involving heavy bleeding. We barely manage blood donations. As we conclude the summer, our stocks are normal, but we must keep them constantly full. Instead of making emergency blood donation announcements, we invite our valuable family of 85 million citizens to donate regularly."

"Our stocks are currently at normal levels"

Saygılı explained that it is essential to keep the Kızılay’s blood stocks at normal levels, adding: "As the Red Crescent, we collect blood at 300 locations across Türkiye. We conduct a major logistical operation, delivering blood to 1,176 hospitals 24/7. I invite everyone to regularly visit the Kızılay and donate blood every three months to maintain these stock levels. Currently, our stocks are normal, and we are meeting all the requests coming in."

Erhan Kömür, a citizen who donated blood, said, "I encourage everyone to donate blood. I see it as my civic duty. I try to donate blood regularly, even if it’s not every three months, but at intervals."