A fish species known as Synodus Randalli, native to the Red Sea, has made an unprecedented appearance in the Turkish Mediterranean waters.

Professor Cemal Turan, the dean of the Faculty of Marine Sciences and Technology at Iskendurun Technical University (ISTE), led a team that conducted a thorough examination of the fish, delving into its morphological and genetic characteristics. Fascinatingly, the fish has been christened the "Red Turkish Delight" owing to its origin in the Red Sea.

The presence of tropical species in the Mediterranean, which ventured into these waters via the Suez Canal, which opened in the late 1800s, has significantly altered the region's ecosystem. This intrusion has been particularly pronounced in the Eastern Mediterranean, where the Mediterranean Sea has begun to take on a tropical character. The emergence of invasive fish species from the Red Sea into the Mediterranean, driven by global warming and the deepening of the Suez Canal, has now come to the fore.

The newly discovered "Red Turkish Delight" species resembles the previously established silverfish species in the Mediterranean. Turan remarked: "We encountered this species at the entrance of the Gulf of Iskenderun in the Mediterranean. This represents a groundbreaking find for Turkish seas and the Mediterranean region. We anticipate that it could become a valuable species from an economic standpoint, as it is already popular among the public."

However, Turan also cautioned that this fish species is predatory and aggressive, which raises concerns about its potential ecological impact on native species. He added: "Observations over time will shed light on its development in the region. Our seas and regions are becoming increasingly inhabited by foreign species."

Turan highlighted that fish species originating from the Red Sea have gradually spread to the Aegean and Marmara seas, emphasizing the need for continuous research and information-sharing with authorities to monitor their expansion. "We are conducting extensive research on this matter and collaborating closely with relevant stakeholders," he affirmed.

Servet Ahmet Doğdu, a lecturer and member of the Underwater Program at the Maritime Vocational School, disclosed that the team had conducted genetic analyses and morphological studies on the Synodus Randalli fish species, including muscle samples taken from samples in the Red Sea. This comprehensive research aims to unravel the intricacies of this newfound inhabitant of the Mediterranean waters.