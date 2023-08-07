With a circular published in the Official Gazette, the Treasury and Finance Ministry’s Revenue Administration on Aug. 5 announced the refund process has begun for penalties imposed on individuals who violated COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The government previously announced that fines for non-compliance with mask mandates or lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic would be forgiven, and paid fines would be refunded to citizens upon application.

The circular on Aug. 5 stated that the refund process will cover fines collected from March 11, 2020, when the coronavirus outbreak was first observed, until Nov. 9, 2022.

Those who have paid fines for violating COVID-19 restrictions can apply for a refund until Dec. 31, 2024, the circular added.

According to the applications received so far, a total of TL 309 million ($11.44 million) will be refunded to 321,380 people who were fined for violating COVID-19 restrictions.