The 2,000-year-old Roman bathhouse Basilica Therma in Türkiye's central Yozgat province is nearing the final stages of its extensive landscaping restoration, an official noted recently.

Also known as the "King's Daughter" by locals, this historic gem, inscribed on UNESCO's Temporary World Heritage List in 2018, has been undergoing a transformative restoration effort to highlight its remarkable architecture, rich history, and the therapeutic thermal water flowing at a soothing 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit).

The landscaping project on the ancient structure popular for its thermal water pools that make it possible to swim even in the middle of winter, was initiated under the supervision of the Museum Directorate in 2022.

Frontal view of the Roman bath as the landscaping project near's its end, Yozgat, central Türkiye, July 28, 2023. (IHA Photo)

According to historians, the Roman bath situated in Yozgat's Sarıkaya district is believed to have healed a terminally ill daughter of a Roman emperor, who once lived in Kayseri province.

Yozgat Governor Ziya Polat revealed while speaking to journalists last week that the landscaping project is on track for completion by Aug. 15, unlocking its potential as a treasured tourist attraction.

"Within the scope of the project, a reception center, a local products bazaar, cafeteria, as well as walking and photography areas have been established," said Polat.

"We believe that the Roman bathhouse will bring added value to Sarıkaya, Yozgat and our country. We invite all history enthusiasts and nature lovers to visit Yozgat, right in the heart of Türkiye," he said.