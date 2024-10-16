The 400-year-old Assyrian bazaar in Mardin, located in Türkiye's southeastern region known for its rich cultural heritage, has reopened following a comprehensive restoration as part of the "Street Health Project."

The restoration of the historic market in the Dargeçit district was carried out with the support and coordination of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Speaking at the reopening ceremony, Mardin Governor Tuncay Akkoyun highlighted the city's significance as one of the world's most culturally rich cities, noting its history as a home to many civilizations.

"Dargeçit, one of the oldest settlements in Mesopotamia, has a deep tradition of different cultures living together in harmony," Akkoyun said. "We view the cultural heritage we have inherited as a trust from the past."

"Our cultural heritage is not just historical buildings; it is also our unity, solidarity and brotherhood. It is our duty to preserve this heritage and pass it on to future generations," he added.

Akkoyun emphasized that residents are increasingly staying in the region, working, producing and preserving their cultural and historical heritage. He noted that the project represents not only a physical transformation but also the revival of the district's centuries-old commerce and traditions of solidarity and sharing.

The project, he said, would revitalize social life in the district, boost trade and tourism, and create new employment opportunities.

The restoration involved the renovation of approximately 600 meters of the historic marketplace area. Akkoyun expressed his hope that these efforts would help preserve the district’s historic and cultural values for future generations.

"We are working tirelessly for the development of Mardin and Dargeçit in every field. Under the leadership of our President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Mardin has become a center of social and cultural development, thanks to the peace, security and stability in our country and province," Akkoyun said.

Dargeçit District Governor Muhammed Enes Ipek also emphasized the importance of preserving the district's historic character. He described the Assyrian bazaar as the heart of the region's commercial and social life for centuries.

"Our project has successfully restored this unique space, preserving its historical identity while meeting modern needs," İpek said.